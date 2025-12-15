What role does Audrey McGraw play in Landman? Character role explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Audrey McGraw (L) attends the Landman S2 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Audrey McGraw made her on-screen TV debut in Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, Landman (2024), as a supporting character, Shelby. Since Paramount+’s show, Landman, is now making waves with its second season, there are online talks about Shelby’s appearance on the show. Recently, Audrey, the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, also posted on her Instagram profile about her character from Landman.

According to reports by Cowgirl, Audrey McGraw kicked off her acting journey through Landman, alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, who plays the power couple Tommy Norris and Angela Norris in the series. Speaking of Shelby’s role in Landman, she appeared in Landman season 1 as the neighbor to Norris' family and had her first interaction with Tommy and Angela’s daughter, Ainsley.

As she teamed up to star in Taylor Sheridan’s show, Audrey McGraw’s parents, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, had already worked in Taylor’s Yellowstone franchise, 1883, where Tim played James Dillard Dutton, and Faith Hill starred as Margaret Dutton.

Audrey McGraw’s appearance and role on Landman: Explained

Shelby, played by Audrey McGraw, first appeared in Season 1 of Landman. She met Ainsley in Episode 5, “Where Is Home,” where she briefly appeared and invited Ainsley to a local party in the oil fields called “the Patch.”

She appeared again in Episode 7, “All Roads Lead to a Hole,” at the Patch party, which turned into total chaos.

In Season 2, Audrey returned as part of the supporting cast and recently appeared in Episode 5, “The Pirate Dinner,” which was released on December 14, 2025. She shared a post on Instagram showing herself in character, promoting the episode. Her caption reads:

"Hi Shelby…. Episode 5 out now ♥️🌹✨ @landmanpplus photo by my love @emersonmiller"

Although Shelby (Audry McGraw) is not a central figure in Landman, she acts as a narrative connector, providing insight into the community and helping the audience understand the social dynamics surrounding the Norris family. Despite her limited on-screen presence, she appears as a warm and approachable character within the small-town community. When she invited Ainsley to a local Patch party, a social event tied to the oil industry culture that permeates the town, through the invitation, Shelby not only introduces Ainsley to local customs but also subtly positions herself as a guide to the town’s social landscape.

Audrey’s role may be small, but it’s important for showing community life in the series and connecting the main characters with the world around them.

Know all about Audrey McGraw, other than her role in Landman

Audrey McGraw is the youngest daughter of country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Born in 2001, she is part of a talented family, with two older sisters, Gracie and Maggie, who have also pursued creative and professional paths. Audrey has grown up in the spotlight but is now making a name for herself in both music and acting.

Audrey is a singer-songwriter, following in her famous parents’ footsteps. She has released her own music and is known for her soulful voice. While she has focused on music for most of her career, she took a short break to explore acting.

After completing high school in 2020, Audrey attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she trained in acting. This helped her prepare for her television debut and any future acting opportunities.