“What if we work this out?”: Sister Wives alum Janelle imagines a possible reconciliation with Kody Brown

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives star, Kody Brown, has apologized to all his former wives, as he feels it’s essential to make amends with them. As he meets Janelle, it seems that Kody’s heartfelt apology has led Janelle to reconsider a few things.

Janelle accepted Kody's apology wholeheartedly and admitted that despite the differences and issues that they had, she is rather grateful for the experience and is thankful that he came as it was healing for her to hear some of those things.

While talking things out and Kody clearing the air about his wrongdoings, Janelle confessed to imagining a reconciliation with Kody, as she said in the confessional clip,

“At some point, I thought, 'What if we worked this out?' It's just one of those thoughts, you know, you have when you sit down with an ex."

Sister Wives alum Janelle and Kody Brown talk things out about their tumultuous past

As Kody Brown is apologizing to all his former wives for his behavior earlier, he met Janelle and told her,

“I wanna apologize for just being so angry and so bitter over the family breakup. Nobody deserves that. So I've been a b------ for about three years about this whole breakup. Four years. There’s some mistakes I made in plural marriage specifically. "I wish I would have seen the need for you and I to protect our special place. If I would have understood that, I think it would have been a lot safer for you. I feel like I put you in harm’s way and then didn’t step up to protect you."

Janelle also opened up about her issues and what she felt about the whole situation, and how she felt rather unfamiliar with her former partner. She told Kody,

“I kept thinking I don’t know who this guy is. This is not the guy I was married to. The person I would see speaking all these things publicly, I’m like, ‘I don’t know who that guy is.’ I still don’t recognise him. It’s like somebody I’ve seen that I used to know a long time ago, lots of pieces that I recognise, lots of common things that we can remember together, but I don’t, I don’t recognise [him]. He lives a completely different life; it feels like now. So do I."

Janelle Brown talks about getting a "spiritual divorce" from Kody Brown

Janelle Brown had earlier talked about getting a spiritual divorce from Kody.

"I had sort of thought about a spiritual divorce a long time ago and didn't even realise it was an option," the patriarch's second wife detailed on the Sept. 28 premiere. "And so when Meri got one, I'm like, 'Oh, hey, Meri, who do I call? I don't really know if I'll feel any different once the spiritual release is done," Janelle acknowledged, "but intellectually, I'll know that there's a difference."

Janelle later told in the confessional clip,

"The financial ties are dissolved, Kody and I meeting sort of put a few of the little pieces that were missing out of the chapter of the book that's closed. I don't really care what Kody thinks about me seeking a spiritual release. I don't care."

