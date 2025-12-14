Sister Wives star Kody Brown hopes apology helps Christine heal after their split

Christine Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 is currently hosting Kody Brown's apology tour, during which he is meeting with his three former wives – Janelle, Christine, and Meri – to apologize for his past behavior and the way their family broke up.

The December 14, 2025 episode of the TLC show will showcase Kody stopping to meet with Christine and apologizing to her for everything he had done.

On December 11, PEOPLE posted a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, in which, Kody accepted his mistakes in front of Christine. He also took accountability for how their marriage ended.

While he could not tell if Christine would appreciate his apology, he hoped it would at least give her the space to heal from the past.

Christine spiritually tied the knot with Kody in March 1994. While things started on a positive note, it all went south in the years that followed.

After being in a plural marriage with Kody for over two decades, Christine and Kody parted ways, and when they did, Christine shared that they had grown apart.

Following their split, Christine married David, while Kody moved on with his only wife, Robyn. Now, years later, Kody was owning up to his wrongdoings.

Sister Wives season 20 Episode 12 sneak peek: Kody believes Christine wouldn’t have married David had he not sabotaged what they had







The sneak peek of the Sister Wives episode started with Kody apologizing to Christine for how they broke up and for his “being angry about it.”



“I want to apologize for the struggles,” he added.



The sudden confession was unexpected, and it caught Christine off guard.

While speaking to the Sister Wives cameras, she admitted that she had not expected Kody to apologize. However, since he was taking accountability, she stated that she was “all for this.”

In the meantime, Kody continued, taking the blame for all the difficult memories. But at the same time, he said that he wanted to acknowledge the “good times” they shared.

Having apologized, Kody straightaway told Christine that he wanted her to “heal” and move on from whatever happened between them.



“And healing will probably, can, maybe happen. I can’t tell you how it’s gonna happen or what. But I just feel like if I apologize, you can get in that space where you feel like you’re healing,” Kody said.



At that point, Christine chimed in, telling Kody that whatever happened between them was “in the past and it’s okay,” implying that she had moved on from him and their relationship.

When Kody insisted that an apology would not hurt, Christine argued that it was unnecessary, even though it was a “nice” gesture.

Upon hearing that, Kody said that had he not “messed it up” and sabotaged their marriage, Christine would not have what she did, pointing at her husband, David.

He immediately lightened the mood, telling David:



“Later, you might want to punch me, but right now, you probably still really appreciate it.”



David then chimed in, saying that he always thought from a man’s point of view and could understand where Kody came from “in a lot of ways.” It made Kody feel at ease, as he thanked David for giving his “vote of grace.”

In the previous episode of Sister Wives, Kody sat down with Janelle and apologized to her. Janelle accepted his apology and appreciated him for stepping up.

Stay tuned for more updates.