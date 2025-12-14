When does Sisu: Road to Revenge release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

Image sourced via Sony Pictures

Sisu: Road to Revenge is an extreme violence war drama directed by Jalmari Helander. The film is a straight sequel to Sisu (2022). The story revolves around an ex-outpost, Atami Korpi. He is on a mission to take vengeance on the Soviet commander who massacred his family.

The sequel is different in the perspective of the story but the same in brutal, non-stop action. The first installment gives a vague idea of the brutality and perseverance of Atami and how his roots made him like this. Sisu: Road to Revenge exhibits the same war-style violence and more.

Digital release date for Sisu: Road to Revenge

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE will be on digital VOD this Tuesday and on blu-ray and 4K UHD discs on February 17. pic.twitter.com/PZ7lK2jiMI — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) December 12, 2025

Sisu: Road to Revenge already had its primary theatrical release on November 21, 2025. The movie was positively received and well praised for its unique style and brutal moves in the United States.

The film will be available only on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) to rent or buy starting December 16, 2025. The selected platforms where you could rent or buy it are as follows:

AppleTV

Amazon Prime Video

Fandango at Home

YouTube

Cast details analyzed

The cast of Sisu: Road to Vengeance showcases a concise lineup as compared to the first installment of the film franchise. The protagonist, Atami Korpi, is played by Jorma Tommila. He can be seen as a former Finnish army outpost who has become a gold hunter after the war. The man has vague patience and determination towards his work. All those perspectives have been clearly depicted in the prequel. This time, Atami returns to his native place, which is in the Soviet state.

Stephen Lang is cast as Yeagor Dragunov, the main villain and a crude officer who was responsible for the death of Atami's family. The sequel depicts how Yeagor is set free from the bars to chase down Atami and finish him.

Richard Brake can be seen as a KGB officer who is actually the mastermind behind the cluster of war. Additional supporting actors include Tommy Korpela as Finnish Man, Kaspar Velberg as Pilot, Paaru Oja as Militsioner, Erki Laur as Mercenary, and Maksim Demidov as another Mercenary, and more.

What is Sisu: Road to Revenge all about?

Sisu: Road to Revenge is a historical war action drama set in the year 1946. The plot centers on Atami Korpi. The ex-commando has shown some great skills in the prequel and comes back with more gunpowder for the sequel. In the sequel, Atami returns to his motherland and dismantles his home and collects all the timber to shift to the free land of Finland. The quest for rehabilitation transforms into a massacre as Yeagor Drugunov, the ruthless officer responsible for the death of Korpi's family, is set free to hunt down Atami Korpi.

The KGB officer, played by Richard Brake, is the main culprit behind this shenanigan. He put Yeagor to chase Atami, and Yeagor, being a psychopath, thinks that Korpi is just an admirable nemesis. He does all the tenacious things just for the sake of it. As Atami finds out about Yeagor, his blood boils even more. The rehabilitation becomes a thirst for revenge. This brutal journey leaves many bloody trails of human sacrifices.

The film is a showdown of revenge and a violent chase. Whether Atami survives and finishes Yeagor, or the hellbent Yeagor stops the home from being rebuilt, is worth streaming for.

The film will be made available to rent or buy on PVOD platforms, beginning December 16, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.