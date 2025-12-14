General Hospital spoilers: Tracy erupts over Ned’s secret, Sidwell tightens his grip, and Carly warns Valentin

Dante (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode schedule to air on December 15, 2025, suggests an hour full of tense events as old disagreements suddenly explode all over Port Charles.

From surprising facts revealed about families to risky attempts to gain control, the episode pushes several stories toward a crash that could change who works together and make the lack of trust worse among the main characters. The action keeps going with upsetting arguments, worried attempts to hide the truth, and increasing dangers connected to Sidwell’s deadly plan.

As Carly and Valentin have a major disagreement about being safe and how to proceed, Sonny creates difficulties at the courthouse, and Tracy is shaken by very bad news, Monday’s episode guarantees bad consequences that will affect many different parts of Port Charles.

Tracy Quartermaine returns to unsettling family news

Tracy Quartermaine gets back home from France feeling rested from her spa trip, ready to return to her usual routine of saying sharp, critical things. She quickly starts asking what happened while she was away, expecting only small pieces of news rather than huge unexpected changes.

That curiosity turns into a problem when Ned Quartermaine suggests there was a recent serious illness, causing Tracy to demand the entire truth. When Tracy hears the news that Ned had a heart attack and nobody informed her, her anger bursts out.

Ned strongly argues there was no reason to stop her trip and tries to make the problem seem less serious now that he is feeling better. Tracy, however, views this as a very disloyal act, furious that she was kept out of a crucial time for the family and determined to let everyone know how angry she is.

Britt’s suspicious behavior raises Emma’s doubts

At the hospital, Britt Westbourne acts out a planned performance around Emma Scorpio-Drake, trying very hard to look calm and believable. Emma, however, is not fooled. Using her quick judgment and previous history, she makes it very clear she does not believe Britt's pretense.

This stressed discussion suggests that Britt’s hidden information might not stay concealed for much longer, especially since Emma refuses to ignore what she sees.

Dante struggles with guilt over Rocco’s case

In the police station, Dante Falconeri speaks honestly to Nathan West about his increasing feeling of being personally responsible for Rocco Falconeri’s legal problem. Dante is worried that if the case ends in a negative way, it will be because of the choices he made.

His confession highlights the emotional damage the situation is causing and suggests that Dante might soon have to deal with outcomes he cannot easily make right.

Sonny pressures the ADA as suspicions rise

Sonny Corinthos forces District Attorney Justine Turner into a private talk and strongly asks her to tell the judge she wants to take back the accusations against Rocco, particularly now that Professor Hank Dalton has disappeared completely.

While Sonny pushes her to be merciful, Turner uses the chance to suggest what she suspects, plainly doubting whether Sonny was involved in Dalton’s unpleasant vanishing. Viewers are aware that the real facts are much more terrible.

Sidwell was the person responsible for Dalton’s death and placed the body secretly in Laura Collins’ car storage area, pulling Laura and Sonny into a risky plot where he demands money. Although Sonny helped Laura escape immediate danger, Sidwell’s control over them is becoming stronger.

Sidwell issues a chilling new order to Laura

Sidwell meets with Laura and gives her his next order, making it certain he wants her to take public praise for things that have happened lately. With Sonny being forced to give up his waterfront properties, Sidwell wants it to look like Laura convinced him to do this for the benefit of Port Charles.

Laura is trapped in a situation she cannot win, trying to balance her job as mayor against the danger Sidwell shows.

Carly and Valentin clash while plotting revenge

At Carly’s house, tensions flare when Valentin insists he’ll be fine alone. Carly flatly refuses to leave him unattended, warning that it’s not safe. Their argument quickly turns strategic as they continue plotting against Jack Brennan. With betrayals looming and secrets piling up, General Hospital spoilers suggest Brennan may soon face stunning reversals that leave lasting damage.

