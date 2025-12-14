The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Bill gifting Katie a fashion house and Thomas pushing for a Forrester Creations comeback

The cast members of The Bold and The Beautiful Don Diamont and wife Cindy Ambuehl, Kelly Kruger, Darin Brooks, Reign Edwards, Rome Flynn, Katherine Kelly Lang, Pierson Fode Heather Tom, Courtney Hope and Bradley Bell. (Photo by TV Festival-Olivier Huitel/ PLS Pool/Getty Images)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s The Bold and The Beautiful is an American soap opera that aired for the first time in 1987 and was created by the creator couple Lee Bell and William Bell.

The show has been critically acclaimed and has won quite a few Daytime Emmy Awards for its interesting storylines and plot arcs. The show is based on the members of the affluent Forrester family who own the fashion empire of Forrester Creations.

The central themes and plots of the show focus on business rivalry, romantic relationships, mob wars, and familial rivalry. In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from December 15 to December 19, 2025, things will get interesting in Los Angeles, where the show is set.

The weekly preview of the show revealed that Bill Spencer will propose marriage to Katie Logan, and they will get married on the spot. Bill would give Katie her own fashion house as a wedding gift, where she would hold the position of the Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester will be reunited with his family members and go over to the office of Forrester Creations. He would pitch to his father, Ridge Forrester, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan that he should join the family fashion line as a designer.

In addition to that, he would also try to push for them to include his designs for the upcoming Hope For The Future line launch, which belongs to Hope Logan Spencer.

Bill Spencer will hastily get married to Katie Logan after surprising her by proposing marriage. They would agree to love each other and pledge to take care of each other for the rest of their lives.

As Bill’s wedding present to Katie, he would gift her an entire fashion house, which would also potentially end up proving to be competition for Forrester Creations. Katie would be named the Chief Executive Officer and would thank Bill with a kiss. The preview reveals that apart from Katie, Deke, Eric, and others will also soon join the fashion line.

In addition to these developments on The Bold and The Beautiful, Thomas Forrester will be reunited with his family members and walk into the showroom of Forrester Creations and make a grand entrance there, while pointing at the logo.

He would speak to Ridge Forrester, his father, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan, and try to convince them to let him rejoin the company and work with them as a designer. Zende Forrester will also approve of Thomas’s decision, and Ridge would be elated.

However, Hope Logan Spencer would not be pleased with this idea, especially after Steffy tried to push him to join the Hope For The Future line and work with Hope, his former girlfriend, as a designer. Steffy and Hope would also get into a huge fight regarding this.

