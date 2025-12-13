The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (December 8 to 12, 2025): Hope and Liam wed as Eric turns down Ridge’s invitation to return

Eric, Bill and Sheila of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Relationship complications are taking a turn on The Bold and the Beautiful with the recent events in Los Angeles. While Hope and Liam tied the knot, Sheila took offence at being excluded from the gala celebration. Also, Ridge’s highhanded goodwill hurt Eric’s sentiments as he saw himself turned away from the company he founded.

The upcoming storyline of the long-running CBS soap will see the situation worsen in the aftermath of Sheila’s fury and Eric’s heartbreak. Whether Sheila plans an embarrassing move or plans revenge remains to be seen. However, this will likely put Deacon on edge, which he may counter by rushing to his psychiatrist.

There may be a new brewing romance coming up between Taylor and Deacon, while Sheila may turn back into the villain she was before her reform. The future plot of The Bold and the Beautiful may also bring forth Daphne’s back story in response to Carter’s romantic advances. Elsewhere, Deke may play an important role in Electra’s life.

The upcoming plot of The Bold and the Beautiful also promises to focus on Eric’s mental state as he tries to come to terms with his present situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Vital story arcs between December 8 and 12, 2025

Eric accepts his fate despite being depressed

As viewers know, Ridge decided to forcibly retire his father to avoid any health mishaps. As such, he surprised Eric with a surprise retirement party on December 4, 2025. Initially furious at being pushed out of his own company, Eric realized that talking to his son seemed to have no effect.

As such, the Forrester Creations’ founder accepted his fate amid dejection and despondency. Moreover, when Donna, who continued to support him, suggested that he show Ridge his latest designs, Eric refused to try and sway his son’s stance. He agreed to leave the company but wanted to take a last look around the premises.

However, when Ridge backtracked and asked him to come back, Eric refused. He assured Ridge that he wanted to give retirement a try after his long run in the business. He also declared that he was confident to leave the company in the hands of Ridge, Brooke and Steffy. However, his despondency at having nothing else to do than design may make up a future arc as he suffers depression due to losing his passion.

Ridge disagrees with his father

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know, it was Ridge who planned a sudden retirement for his father and jumped at the surprise for him. He also seemed to shrug off Eric’s hurt lightly, urging him to stay alive and healthy instead of working himself to death. Meanwhile, Steffy discovered Eric’s latest designs in his office and understood how passionate her grandfather was about his work.

However, later, Ridge had time to think and realized that he had made his father very unhappy. After a detailed chat with Steffy, Ridge felt bad about his impulsive move and met his father at the FC runway. Friday, December 12, 2025, saw Ridge urging Eric to rejoin the company after his forced retirement. He wanted his father to help him complete the current line.

While Eric refused his offer, Ridge continued to push him to come back. However, Eric emphasized that Ridge had the legacy now, which he must run without his father’s help. The father and son eventually expressed their love for each other.

Hope and Liam have a glitzy wedding

After a long preparation that took weeks of planning, Hope and Liam finally tied the knot. While Beth officiated the wedding, Deacon walked his daughter down the aisle. The pre-wedding events saw the Logan sisters clicking photos with the bride-to-be, while Bill declared that his son was finally getting hitched.

The Logans, the Spencer family and their guests added to the glamour of the occasion as shown in the episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. Katie, Donna and Brooke set their differences aside for the day. After the couple exchanged their vows, Beth announced them married and urged the guests to enjoy this “wedding of the century”.

Later, the toasts started with Will, while Beth, Kelly and Douglas enjoyed their significant roles in the effective culmination of the ceremony. Bill and Deacon shared a drink over the renewal of their relationship. The groom and the bride had the right things to say in their toasts as the party went on. Incidentally, Eric, Ridge, Finn and Steffy did not attend the wedding. Neither was Taylor, who was at her clinic attending patients.

Sheila was given a cold shoulder for the wedding invitation

As Beth had asked her parents not to invite Sheila, as the latter made the girl feel uncomfortable, Sheila was excluded from the guest list of the Spencer-Logan wedding. Deacon took it upon himself to break the news to his enthusiastic wife. Expectedly, this disappointed Sheila immensely, who wanted to attend the wedding to show the world the united Sharpe family’s power.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the reformed criminal rushing into Taylor’s office to talk the agitation out. While disapproving of her method of coming in unannounced, Taylor listened to Sheila’s rants. Sheila openly discussed her thoughts and her discontent. She seemed to want to indulge in some drastic action to avenge her insult.

However, the psychiatrist discouraged the upset patient from crashing the party and embarrassing her family. After unburdening herself, Sheila left, seeming to accept Taylor’s advice.

Another marriage proposal amid the wedding celebration

The Bold and the Beautiful fans may know that Bill has been coming close to his family since Liam’s cancer surgery. His relationship with former spouse Katie improved further during Will’s Luna fiasco. At the time, Bill and Katie provided strong support to Will, including Katie planning to adopt Will’s baby after Luna delivers it.

However, Luna lost the baby, died due to a road accident and Will moved back in with Electra. Meanwhile, Katie helped Bill with a business acquisition, forcing the billionaire to admit that she was very efficient. As such, when Ridge and Brooke replaced Katie with a third-party PR team, Katie was disappointed.

Bill took it upon himself to create a furor over Katie’s replacement and fought Ridge. He also invited Katie to leave FC and join Spencer Publications. Friday, December 12, 2025, saw Bill take Katie aside and get down on his knee to propose marriage immediately. As of writing this article, Katie’s response is awaited. Moreover, Katie may contemplate joining Bill’s business and the duo may consider pulling Will away from FC to join the family business in the future.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the upcoming episodes as Katie makes some surprising decisions that will affect her sister, Brooke, while Donna worries about Eric’s health even more.