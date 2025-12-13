Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Does Miguel save Tommy from being assassinated?

Tommy and Miguel in Power Book IV: Force season 3 (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Starz])

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 brings a lot of bumpy roads for Tommy Egan, even if he doesn't know it yet. Betrayal, shifting loyalties, and a potential assassination drive the plot of this week's episode. But the plot also includes a surprise news that makes Tommy do things he may have never done before, but it ultimately also saves his life.

Tommy's relationship with Mireya hits a crescendo in episode 6. But despite the ongoing rivalry between Tommy and Miguel, Mireya's brother, Miguel essentially ends up saving Tommy from death in the final minutes of Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6.

However, there's a consequence to his choices - his life. Meanwhile, forces are working against Tommy, and the latest is Diamond's betrayal in their business partnership.

Why does Miguel save Tommy in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6

Miguel ends up saving Tommy from an imminent death at the end of Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6. But it has taken a lot of courage and emotional reckoning for him to decide that he doesn't want to send Tommy to his death, at least this time, because it comes with a huge consequence for him.

Miguel essentially sacrificed himself to save Tommy, and it's largely because of Mireya's news and ultimatum. During the dinner, Mireya announces that she and Tommy are having a baby and makes Miguel promise that he will consider himself Tommy's protector.

She makes him promise to have a decent relationship with Tommy if he wants to be a 'tio' to their kid. Otherwise, he will never see Mireya or her kid ever again.

Ortega's assassin is supposed to kill Tommy at a designated place and time after the family dinner. It's something Miguel had initially set up with Ortega in prison. And they have an understanding. Ortega wants Tommy killed that night and if not, it's Miguel who will be killed.

When Tommy is a no-show at the spot that night - because Miguel has a change of heart after Mireya's pregnancy news - Miguel soon receives a picture of the passiflora on his phone. It's what Ortega calls the 'calling card,' a sign that Miguel will soon be killed.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6: Jenard creates a rift between Diamond and Tommy

The episode synopsis teases a disagreement between Diamond and Tommy about business. But the rift between the two goes deeper than their short verbal spat early in the episode about the Yardies and the meeting with Che in the previous episode.

Jenard has slowly been tearing apart Diamond and Tommy's partnership, and he has grown successful with it in episode 6. Diamond is playing directly into Jenard's hands with their side business with the Chinese in Chinatown behind Tommy's back.

And with Jenard's encouragement, Diamond has agreed to court the coalition to vote in his favor against Tommy, which is bound to cause a major face-off between the two.

Even worse, Tommy is still in the blind spot when it comes to the forces working against him, and those forces are closest to him: Jenard, Shanti, and now Diamond.

Vic slowly takes back his power in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6

The episode has also shed light on Vic's emotional reckoning after Claudia's death. They may not be close anymore, but he's big on family and she's still his sister.

However, he still doesn't have it in him to stand up against Tommy Egan. He doesn't have the manpower or even the confidence to match Tommy. At least, not this time.

But Vic is starting to take back his power in Asset Forfeiture. He takes over the bar with brutal force and a lot of death on the enemy's side in episode 6.

Watch Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 6 on Starz. New episodes arrive every Friday on Starz at 8:00 pm ET.