Maryland player wins $1 million in Powerball as huge jackpot climbs to $1 billion

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​Maryland is full of excitement after a Powerball ticket sold in Lanham won a $1 million prize in the December 10 drawing.

The Maryland Lottery shared the news on Thursday, and people across the state are getting even more eager to play because the Powerball jackpot has now grown to $1 billion.

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

The $1 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Finns Lane in Lanham.

This ticket matched all five white numbers but missed the red Powerball. Even so, the prize is still worth a huge $1 million.

The winner has not claimed the prize yet. The Maryland Lottery is reminding people to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Anyone who wins more than $25,000 must make an appointment at the Maryland Lottery office to claim their money.

Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to collect their prize.

More Maryland Winners on the Same Day

Maryland had two other lucky tickets in the same drawing:

A $150,000 ticket was sold in Hughesville

A $50,000 ticket was sold in Bel Air

​

The $150,000 win happened because the player added the Power Play option, which increases certain prize amounts. Both of these tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball.

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion

Since no one matched all six numbers nationwide, the jackpot has rolled over again. It is now an incredible $1 billion, with a cash option of about $461.3 million.

This makes it one of the biggest Powerball jackpots in history.

The jackpot was last won on September 6, when two players in Missouri and Texas shared a huge $1.787 billion prize. Since then, the jackpot has continued to rise week after week.

During this jackpot run, Maryland players have won a total of $7.1 million in various prizes.

How Maryland Benefits From Powerball

Powerball ticket sales also help the state. About 25 cents of every dollar spent on tickets goes to Maryland’s State General Fund, which supports public programs.

So far, this jackpot run has brought in about $8.6 million for the state.

Next Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025. With the prize now at $1 billion, many players are hoping this could finally be the night someone wins big.