Powerball soars to $1 billion after Wednesday’s drawing ends without a grand prize winner

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, a billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1 billion on August 29, 2025 in Emeryville, California. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has now reached a huge $1 billion after nobody won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. This makes it one of the seven biggest jackpots in Powerball history, and many people are getting excited for the next draw.

What Were Wednesday’s Winning Numbers?

The winning numbers for the December 8 drawing were:

10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and the red Powerball 22.

Even though no one matched all the numbers to win the jackpot, the night wasn’t completely unlucky.

Three players—from Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey—matched the five white balls and each won $1 million.

Why Is the Jackpot So Big Now?

The jackpot has been growing because nobody has won it since September 6, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas shared a massive $1.787 billion prize. This means Wednesday’s drawing was the 41st drawing in a row without a jackpot winner.

Every time no one wins, the prize rolls over and gets bigger. That’s how the jackpot climbed all the way to $1 billion.

How Can the Winner Collect the Prize?

If someone wins the jackpot on Saturday, they will have two payment choices:

Option 1: Yearly Payments (Annuity)

The full $1 billion

Paid over 29 years, with one payment given each year

Each payment becomes 5% bigger than the one before

​

Option 2: One-Time Cash Payment

A lump sum of about $461.3 million

Paid all at once

Most winners prefer this option

​

Both prize types are before taxes.

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next drawing will take place on Saturday night.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week:

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Where Can You Buy Tickets?

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and can be bought in:

45 U.S. states

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

​

You can buy tickets at most convenience stores, supermarkets, and gas stations.

What Are the Odds of Winning?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, which means it is extremely rare.

However, many people still enjoy playing for the fun and excitement — especially when the prize reaches $1 billion.

Big Night Ahead

With such a giant jackpot waiting, millions of people will be checking their tickets on Saturday night. Whether you play regularly or only when the prize gets big, this is one of the most exciting drawings of the year.