Powerball soars to $1 billion after Wednesday’s drawing ends without a grand prize winner

The Powerball jackpot has now reached a huge $1 billion after nobody won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. This makes it one of the seven biggest jackpots in Powerball history, and many people are getting excited for the next draw.
The winning numbers for the December 8 drawing were:
10, 16, 29, 33, 69 and the red Powerball 22.
Even though no one matched all the numbers to win the jackpot, the night wasn’t completely unlucky.
Three players—from Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey—matched the five white balls and each won $1 million.
The jackpot has been growing because nobody has won it since September 6, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas shared a massive $1.787 billion prize. This means Wednesday’s drawing was the 41st drawing in a row without a jackpot winner.
Every time no one wins, the prize rolls over and gets bigger. That’s how the jackpot climbed all the way to $1 billion.
If someone wins the jackpot on Saturday, they will have two payment choices:
Both prize types are before taxes.
The next drawing will take place on Saturday night.
Powerball drawings happen three times a week:
Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Powerball tickets cost $2 each and can be bought in:
You can buy tickets at most convenience stores, supermarkets, and gas stations.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, which means it is extremely rare.
However, many people still enjoy playing for the fun and excitement — especially when the prize reaches $1 billion.
With such a giant jackpot waiting, millions of people will be checking their tickets on Saturday night. Whether you play regularly or only when the prize gets big, this is one of the most exciting drawings of the year.
