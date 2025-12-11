Where is the Jon Hamm dancing meme from? Origin of viral TikTok trend explained

Jon Hamm addressed the reasons behind playing the character in the Apple TV+ series earlier this year (Image via Getty)

A new viral TikTok trend, featuring Jon Hamm’s dance, is creating headlines. The video platform is currently flooded with multiple clips where users are recreating a moment that was featured in the eighth episode of the Apple TV+ series, Your Friends & Neighbors.

For the Win stated that the dance sequence began to gain attention a few weeks ago. People are using the moments in their clips where they can be spotted engaging in various activities, such as eating ramen and bonding with a dog.

According to Coming Soon, the Jon Hamm dance trend emerged from the actor’s character Andrew “Coop” Cooper. Apple TV+ also shared a video of the same through their official YouTube channel eight months ago, where Hamm appears inside a club with his eyes closed. As of this writing, the streaming platform’s video has garnered over 300,000 views.

The individuals surrounding Hamm can be spotted jumping and enjoying the music. However, Hamm continues to listen to the song without focusing on anything else, occasionally moving his hands.

The TikTok videos that are part of the dance trend show users closing their eyes in certain moments. People even add a caption to explain the context in which they are using the trend.

Parade magazine stated that the trend can be easily related to anything and looks funny at the same time. Moreover, the energy featured in the character has also resonated perfectly with users, considering that Cooper is now an integral part of the meme culture.

While more TikTok clips following the trend are emerging on the popular platform, neither Jon nor Apple TV+ has shared their reactions to it.

Jon Hamm opened up on the reasons behind playing Andrew “Coop” Cooper

The black comedy crime drama was released in April of this year. The show, which consists of nine episodes, received a positive response from both critics and audiences.

Around two months after its premiere, Jon Hamm appeared for an interview with Gold Derby, addressing everything for which he opted to portray the role. The Minions star said that he has always loved the work of the showrunner Jonathan Tropper.

“The proof was in the pudding. He wrote a tremendous pilot script. You’re always worried, like, 'Is the next script going to be as good as this one? Not to mention Season 2.' And it was. The arc of the show was really creative and fulfilling, not just from a from acting standpoint, but from an audience standpoint, too."

The Top Gun: Maverick star said that as an executive producer of the show, it was a new experience for him to have the freedom to share any opinion. Jon Hamm revealed that there were certain days when he had dialogues and other things covering multiple pages.

Your Friends and Neighbors was confirmed to return for another season before Season 1 arrived on Apple TV+. According to Variety, Season 2 will premiere on April 3, 2026.