Jon Hamm's 'Turns the Lights Off' viral dancing meme becomes the internet's favorite vibe edit

Remember Andre “Coop” Cooper from Apple TV’s show Your Friends & Neighbors (2025)? Well, a clip from this show has now gone viral as a meme edit, where people strongly relate to Jon Hamm’s character, “Coop.” Gen Z never takes a step back from bringing in new viral meme trends every season, and supposedly, the year-end viral meme has to be Jon Hamm’s.

In the viral clip, trending across TikTok and Instagram, Jon Hamm is seen quietly vibing, letting go, and dancing alone in a club, under moody lights and with a dreamy, almost hypnotic vibe. On social media, people removed the show’s original soundtrack and replaced it with the nostalgic song Turn the Lights Off by Kato & Jon Nørgaard.

In the series, the scene is connected to the story, but in these fan edits, people have turned it into a blank canvas to express their own feelings. Through this meme, they are sharing how they also want to be carefree like Jon Hamm after their tiring workdays. The working life of Gen Z and millennials in the corporate world is a whole topic in itself, and Jon Hamm’s vibe brings both generations together, who want to forget the stress and relive their nostalgic club days.

Jon Hamm vibing on Turns the Lights Off is a new trend-setter meme of the season

The viral clip from Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 8 isn’t even edited with the song that appears in the show. Fans swapped the original audio with the track “Turn the Lights Off,” a dance song by Danish DJ Kato featuring Jon, released almost 15 years ago, in 2010. In the actual show, Your Friends and Neighbors, the dance scene uses a different track: “Sentient System” by Joseph William Morgan, released in 2023.

According to reports by Mirror, initially, the track mainly found success in European countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Russia, and Ukraine. Now, more than a decade later, it has unexpectedly become the soundtrack to thousands of memes.

Many millennials and some Gen Z users are now tired corporate workers, juggling long hours and endless stress. So watching Jon Hamm dance freely, with zero care in the world, gives them a fun reminder of who they used to be: people who stayed out late, danced at clubs, and weren’t constantly exhausted by emails and deadlines.

Jon Hamm’s show (Your Friends & Neighbors) was released on April 11, 2025, and it has now been officially renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2026, on Apple TV. The official synopsis of the show reads,

“When a financial titan (Jon Hamm) suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he starts robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat. Stealing from his own social circle strangely exhilarates him- but he gradually gets strangled in a deadly web.”

How netizens reacted to this viral meme

"My entire “for you” page is saturated with this song 😟😂 so this post made me chuckle 🤭 👌," wrote markbrownlie_fitness.

tanner.smiley commented, "Whoever chose this song deserves an award".

"This is my favourite trend of all time. It takes me back to the good old days everything time I see one. It’s nostalgic and warming while also a little sad that those days are gone 🥹," typed user moe3673.