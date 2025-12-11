Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 voice cast: Every character featured in the animated show and the actors behind them

Image: @wellhayley/Instagram

Inspired by the Tomb Raider video-game franchise, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 is set to premiere on December 11, 2025. It continues the story from the reboot trilogy games, and Tasha Huo acts as a showrunner with the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning star Hailey Atwell reprising to be as a voice actor behind the lead character, Lara Croft.

As the second and final chapter of Lara’s adventure journey is landing on Netflix, Lara will be seen again on an adventurous journey after the events of the first season, but this time the stakes are even higher as she faces a powerful new enemy connected to an ancient civilization. While chasing a stolen artifact that holds dangerous supernatural abilities, Lara is forced to confront her past mistakes and the emotional distance she has created with the people she cares about.

According to the synopsis, Lara is expected to embark on a journey with her best friend Sam to restore “stolen African Orisha masks.” According to reports by The Mirror, Tasha Huo has teased what’s coming ahead of season 2. She mentioned that a shark might appear in the series, which would be another fun throwback to the classic Tomb Raider games, with Lara also changing from someone who works alone to someone who starts building a team.

The official synopsis of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 reads,

"When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

Meet the voice cast and the characters of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2

Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft

Known for her iconic character as Peggy Carter from the Marvel Universe, Hayley Atwell is a recurring voice actor for the headstrong archaeologist, Lara Croft. As viewers see her recovering an ancient artifact while travelling across the world, the hidden voice behind this animated character is Hayley Atwell.

Karen Fukuhara voices Sam

As already teased in the synopsis, Sam will join Lara and return to help Lara track down the stolen Orisha masks. Karen Fukuhara will voice Sam’s character in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2. Appearing in this Netflix animated series as a voice actor, fans may have seen her playing Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female in The Boys universe.

Allen Maldonado voices Zip

Lara’s tech expert and hacker, helping her stay one step ahead of enemies. Allen Maldonado voices zip.

Earl Baylon voices Jonah Maiava

Part of Lara’s team, who stay through thick and thin on the deadly adventure journey, Jonah is Lara’s oldest and most trusted friend. Earl Baylon is set to voice her character in season 2.

O-T Fagbenle voices Eshu

Added as a new cast member in season 2, the voice actor behind Eshu’s character in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 is O-T Fagbenle. Not much has been revealed yet about her character or how she is connected to Lara and her journey.

Richard Armitage voices Charles Devereaux

Charles is a recurring character in Season 2, and Richard Armitage is set to lend his voice to the character. His motives seem mysterious, and he may be connected to the bigger conspiracy behind the masks.

Zoe Boyle voices Camilla Roth

A highly skilled professional who often crosses paths with Lara and is an INTERPOL agent. Zoe Boyle is the voice actor behind Camilla.

Nolan North voices Conrad Roth

A father-figure to Lara, he is a “deceased mentor” and a biological father to Camilla Roth. His presence (through flashbacks, memories, or spiritual guidance) reminds Lara of her roots and what shaped her into a survivor. Nolan North is back to reprise being as a voice actor for Conrad Roth.

According to the Economic Times, a few new names have been added to the voice cast for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2. Along with the actors already mentioned, the season will also feature Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Taiwo, Marisha Ray as Fig, and Tricia Helfer as Mila. Roxena Ortega and Maggie Lowe are also joining the cast, but their characters have not been revealed yet.