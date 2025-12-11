Did Sugar Bear Thompson pass away? Viral claim surrounding Honey Boo Boo's dad debunked

Sugar Bear Thompson (Photo: Instagram/@realsugarbear)

Honey Boo Boo's father, Sugar Bear Thompson, whose real name is Mike Thompson, is going viral on Facebook. Several fan pages of his ex-wife, Mama June or June Shannon, claimed on December 10 that he had reportedly passed away in a traffic accident.

The viral claim is false, as Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson is alive. The reality star appeared on several shows after Here Comes Honey Boo Boo became massively popular. Mike was on Family Feud, Dr.Phil, Dr. Drew, Mama June from Not to Hot, and Marriage Bootcamp.

Thompson met Honey Boo Boo's mother, June, on an online platform in 2004. The next year, their daughter was born. The couple separated in 2014 after Shannon found out about his alleged affairs.

Sugar Bear Thompson married his second wife, Jennifer Lamb, in 2017. They divorced in 2022. He also supposedly entered rehab in 2023 to treat his alleged prescription drug addiction.

TMZ reported at the time that Thompson has an estranged relationship with his daughter, something Alana has confirmed numerous times, and depression and anxiety seemingly led to Sugar Bear Thompson allegedly overconsuming his diabetes medicine.

The news outlet stated that Sugar Bear Thompson supposedly met Lamar Odom and became friends with him. He allegedly admitted himself to the former basketball player's rehab center in Louisburg.

Honey Boo Boo confirmed that he has not spoken to Sugar Bear Thompson for over a decade

Alana and her mother answered questions from the media during the press tour of Mama June: Family Crisis in June. The 20-year-old television personality had not talked to her father for years, and she stated that she does not want to speak to him in the future as well.

"He's not in the picture, and I haven't talked to him in a very long time. I don't care to communicate with him. I literally don't care to see him at all," Alana told ABC7 KATV.

June Shanon then noted that she saw Mike during the custody battle in 2022. For the unversed, Mama June faced drug possession charges and lost her daughter's custody. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, the half-sister of Alana, then gained sole custody.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is currently in her second year of college and studying for a nursing degree from Regis University.

She also brought up Josh Efird in the press tour. Josh was Lauryn's husband and the legal father of Alana. They divorced in 2024. The reality star said that she wished Josh well as he was a "good father figure."

"I don't have any ill will towards him... I don't think I ever will, just because he did raise me, and he was a very good father figure for me," Thompson stated.

Meanwhile, Sugar Bear Thompson is active on social media. According to The Sun UK's May 2022 report, Mike confirmed that he was dating Heather Rood after his separation from Jennifer Lamb.

It is unclear whether they are still together. Stay tuned for more updates on Sugar Bear Thompson.