Which Sophie Kinsella books should you read first? Complete order of all her novels and novellas

Sophie Kinsella, the beloved British author, died on December 10, 2025, prompting longtime readers to revisit her most popular novels and novellas. Her real name, Madeleine Sophie Wickham, became widely known after she revealed she had been diagnosed in late 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her books brought warmth, humor and escapism to millions of readers worldwide, led by the bestselling Shopaholic series.

Centered on Becky Bloomwood, a lovable shopaholic whose misadventures and money troubles drove the plots, the series became a global hit. They later inspired the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher.



This article will guide you through all of Kinsella’s novels, including the books she wrote under her real name. It serves as a guide to help you know which books to start with if you’ve never experienced her funny, light-hearted storytelling.

Complete guide to Sophie Kinsella’s novels

For new readers, the best place to start is usually The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic (also known as Confessions of a Shopaholic) because it introduces her most iconic character. But if you want a standalone novel, her most recommended first read is Can You Keep a Secret? or I’ve Got Your Number.



The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic (2000)

The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic follows Becky Bloomwood, a financial reporter with a shopping addiction. Her love for buying things leads to funny and chaotic situations.



Shopaholic Abroad (also titled Shopaholic Takes Manhattan) - 2001

In the second book, Becky moves to New York City with her boyfriend Luke. She faces new career challenges and gets into her usual funny and chaotic situations.



Shopaholic Ties The Knot (2001)

In the third book, Becky feels jealous when her best friend gets married. When Luke proposes, both their mothers try to control the wedding, causing hilarious chaos.



Shopaholic & Sister (2004)

After returning from her honeymoon, Becky discovers a long-lost sister, Jessica, and the two navigate their differences through humorous and heartwarming moments.



Shopaholic & Baby (2007)

Becky finds out she’s pregnant and is excited to prepare for the baby. However, her joy is complicated when she discovers that her doctor is actually her husband’s ex-girlfriend.



Mini Shopaholic (2010)

Becky balances her mischievous daughter, Minnie, a surprise party for Luke, and searching for a new family home.



Shopaholic to the Stars (2014)

Becky and her family relocate to Los Angeles, where she attempts to establish a career as a personal stylist while Luke begins his new job.



Shopaholic to the Rescue (2015)

Becky embarks on a spontaneous adventure to solve the mystery of her dad’s sudden absence with her friend’s partner.



Christmas Shopaholic (2019)

Becky heads home for the festive season and struggles to organize a flawless celebration for her loved ones.

This marks the end of her Shopaholic novel series. Other books to follow are listed below.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2003)

Girls Night In (2004)

The Undomestic Goddess (2005)

Remember Me? (2008)

Twenties Girl (2009)

I've Got Your Number (2011)

Wedding Night (2013)

Finding Audrey (2015)

My Not So Perfect Life (2017)

Surprise Me (2018)

Mummy Fairy and Me (2018)

I Owe You One (2019)

Love Your Life (2020)

The Party Crasher (2021)

The Burnout (2023)

What Does It Feel Like? (2024)

Published under her real name, Madeleine Sophie Wickham, the books to read as per order are listed below.