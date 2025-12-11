Jourdin Pauline's supposed SA claim against Tylil explained as the artist breaks down in tears on livestream

Tylil James (Photo: Instagram/@thetylilshow)

Streamer and artist Jourdin Pauline seemingly accused Tylil James of alleged sexual assault. She started crying in her December 10 livestream and said that during an after-party event for the 2025 Streamer Awards, a member of the content creator group Clover Boys reportedly assaulted her.

While Pauline did not name the accused, she showed her viewers her call logs and said that the Clover Boys were supposedly aware of the alleged incident.

Fans quickly noticed that fellow streamer and Kai Cenat's close friend, Tylil James, was in her call logs.

This led to online speculations that James was the one who reportedly sexually assaulted her. Notably, this claim is unverified as netizens have spread it, and Jourdine Pauline has not mentioned the streamer directly.

The female streamer told her fans that other members of the Clover Boys are seemingly more respectful than the man who allegedly assaulted her.

Pauline also claimed that she was "tired" of talking about it, as some people are reportedly trying to blackmail her.

While netizens repeatedly asked whether she was talking about Tylil, Jourdin said whoever "caught it" already knew, and she would reveal the name when she was ready.

"Whoever caught it caught it, but I am not gonna say it because I still have to make sure my integrity and whatever the fuck else is secure, and then I will say the name of who it was fully... I feel so used. Like, I am literally so upset. I am embarrassed. I am just disgusted. Like, shit is enough," she stated.

Jourdin Pauline broke down crying after EXPOSING Kai Cenat’s friend Tylil for allegedly SA her at the Streamer Awards 😳pic.twitter.com/HHKSBmTOd0 — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) December 11, 2025

Tylil James has not responded to the sexual assault claim as of the time of writing.

Netizens, on the other hand, have brought up his old livestream clips, where he could be seen acting inappropriately with women.

The X user @simbaoffperc uploaded one such video, where the streamer grabbed a woman and started shoving his body at her. She told him to stop, and Kai Cenat intervened.

Tylil recently went viral for defending Kai Cenat at the Streamer Awards

The 2025 Streamer Awards were held on December 6, and one of the viral moments of the night was when presenter FanFan, a Twitch streamer, made a joke about Kai Cenat.

She joked about Kai's haircut and his Streamer University bootcamp. Then FanFan recalled his supposed resemblance to P. Diddy and jokingly congratulated him on 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary on Combs.

"This year, as everyone knows, you broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least educational university. Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent," she said.

FanFan then laughed at her own joke as other content creators quietly watched. Tylil then said some remarks, and she handed him a mic. James called her out, saying that she should make "funny" jokes.

"If you're going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night," Tylil said.

Tylil presses one of the host at the 2025 Streamer Awards for making a joke about Kai Cenat being “Diddy” in the new 50 Cent documentary 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZCODiMtTj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 7, 2025

As FanFan walked away, she said that she made the joke because of his haircut. Stay tuned for more updates on Tylil James and the accusations made by Jourdin Pauline.