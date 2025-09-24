“Put a muzzle on him”: Netizens react as Tylil claims Mariah Carey was the worst celebrity to appear on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3

Tylil Calls Mariah Carey the “Worst” Celebrity Guest at Mafiathon 3 (Image via X / @Kai Mafia Updates)

During Kai Cenat's ongoing 30-day Mafiathon 3 livestream, Twitch streamer Tylil shared his thoughts on Mariah Carey's appearance, labeling her the "worst" celebrity guest. These comments came up on September 23, 2025, when popular YouTuber Sean Evans hosted a live version of Hot Ones as part of the event.

At one point, fellow content maker Ray, known online as "rayasianboy," asked Tylil about the celebrity guest he found least impactful. Tylil singled out Mariah Carey, saying her appearance seemed to focus on promoting her music instead of getting involved with the event. He explained that while he understood the need to promote business, he felt Carey didn't contribute much during her time on the stream.

Tylil said,

"Worst celebrity that has came to Mafiathon 3… Mariah Carey. And I only say Mariah Carey because I feel like her intention was to promote her album, and I don't feel like nothing is wrong with that. You feel what I'm saying? Because business is business, and you've got to respect good business. You feel what I'm saying? But what was the exchange for us? I know she didn't want to sing. I know she didn't want to dance. You feel what I'm saying? I feel like Kai, he got up in this [unintelligible]. She promoted her album. Kai spoke to the kids, he did everything that he wanted and did everything that was her team's intentions, her intentions, and I feel like it wasn't really enough."

Tylil was asked who the worst celebrity to appear on Mafiathon 3 was and he said Mariah Carey, explaining that he felt she only came to promote her album 👀 pic.twitter.com/JsUqsMwQ8w — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 24, 2025

"What else would she go there for? Thats the whole point of sh*t like this...Kai need to put a muzzle on him or it will be his downfall," an X user reacted to Tylil comments.

Tylil's comments about Carey caught people's eyes online, starting talks across social media. Some viewers slammed his statement, while others argued about the right mix of celebrity promotion and involvement during big livestream events like Mafiathon 3.

"Like calling Mariah Carey the worst guest is insane . she been famous longer than half the Mafia fanbase been alive. She showed up, collected her promo, and left y’all with Christmas royalties for the next 50 years," an X user wrote.

"She wasn’t the worst guest, she was the most on brand," another commented.

"so a woman promotes her art and suddenly she's the worst... but when men do it it's called marketing lol ok," one wrote.

Several users emphasized that all celebrity guests joined Mafiathon 3 with promotional goals, framing it as a mutually beneficial exchange for both the streamer and the stars.

"To be honest, everyone that been on the Mafiathon 3 come to promote something. No one coming there just for the hell of it and what Kai gets is that person fan base to watch and sub to the stream. It’s all business both ways you look at it," another said.

"Mariah Carey doesn’t have to do anything but be Mariah Carey," one reacted.

"she literally sung for them and they hyped her up. like tf is he chatting about," another user reacted.

According to Tylil, Carey declined to sing or dance and instead concentrated on showcasing her album. He noted that while Kai Cenat actively interacted with viewers and managed event activities, Carey’s involvement appeared centered on fulfilling her team’s promotional goals.