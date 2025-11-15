Akon Takes Hard Line in Divorce, Moves to End Spousal Support for Estranged Wife Tomeka (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Akon's breakup with his long-term partner seems shaky, yet recent court papers are grabbing attention. Fresh records from TMZ reveal the musician officially challenged his ex-wife’s plea for financial help - standing firm on it.

Even though he was tied to Tomeka for close to three decades, Akon marked the box to stop ongoing alimony, clashing with her demand made during the September divorce move. This shift hints things might get messy, while each side gears up for what could become a lengthy courtroom fight.

Akon and Tomeka's split moves forward as custody and legal trouble shape the latest chapter

Akon's divorce from Tomeka keeps moving, with new court papers showing how they’re handling life after marriage, as reported by TMZ. Instead of spousal support, both seem set on keeping their wallets separate - hinting this split leans more on self-reliance than financial disputes.

Even though finances look straightforward, child custody remains the biggest open question. The singer wants equal time raising their 17-year-old, pushing for shared living duties week to week. On the other hand, Tomeka is asking for primary physical custody, though she's open to sharing major decision-making responsibilities with Akon.

The divorce papers were filed just as things seemed messy for the singer beyond home life. Yet lately, Akon was arrested in Georgia for allegedly skipping court on a charge tied to driving while his license was inactive - news that’s drawn more attention from the public and piled on legal stress while the split plays out.

Even so, when you look at the documents and what's happened lately, it shows a widely watched separation tangled up with growing legal issues, though both parties are still sorting everything out before closure.

