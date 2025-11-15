Labubu movie officially in the works at Sony after the studio finalizes a deal to develop the popular toy into a big-screen project

Labubu (Image via Getty)

Sony Pictures is developing a feature film based on Labubu, the popular plush toy line known for its quirky “cute-ugly” monster designs. The studio has reportedly secured screen rights from the toy’s Chinese creators, aiming to launch a franchise if the first installment succeeds.

The project is still in the early development stage with no producer or director on board as of writing, and Sony is still exploring whether the film will be animated or live-action. Potential characters expected to appear include Labubu, the signature monster doll, along with Zimomo, the fellow leader, Mokoko, the companion, Tycoco, the boyfriend, and many more.

This move continues Hollywood’s growing trend of adapting toys into films, reversing the traditional toys-from-movies pipeline. Major hits like The Lego Movie in 2014 and Barbie in 2023—which earned more than $1 billion and multiple Oscar nominations—have encouraged studios to mine toy brands for new cinematic universes.

Sony, which recently enjoyed animation success with KPop Demon Hunters, is increasingly expanding into toy-based storytelling, even announcing a new film collaboration with Mattel for View Master. If successful, the Labubu adaptation could become the next major merchandise-driven franchise to hit the big screen.

All about Labubu toys and its rising popularity

Labubu toys, created by Hong Kong–born and Europe-based artist Kasing Lung, first began as part of a monster figurine line produced by How2Work, but their popularity surged after Chinese retailer Pop Mart began marketing them in 2019 using the highly addictive “blind box” model.

This sales strategy, where buyers don’t know which figure they’ve purchased until opening the box, helped fuel a massive collector culture across Southeast Asia and beyond. Social media unboxings, celebrity endorsements, and limited-edition drops pushed demand even higher.

Lung has said the creatures were inspired by Nordic fairy tales from his childhood years in the Netherlands, adding to their mystical charm. Global stars such as Lisa of Blackpink, who showcased the dolls as bag accessories in 2024, as well as Rihanna and Emma Roberts, elevated Labubu into a luxury-status collectible.

As demand skyrocketed, Pop Mart’s profits reportedly jumped 350%, and rare editions began selling out within minutes—some later fetching six-figure prices at auctions and in the heated resale market. The toy line’s core characters include Labubu, Zimomo, Mokoko, and Tycoco. Whether Labubu becomes a long-term cultural icon like Hello Kitty or a temporary craze like Beanie Babies remains to be seen.

