Is Dunkin’ bringing Oz to its menu with new Wicked: For Good-inspired drinks and donuts?

Dunkin’ Debuts Wicked: For Good Collaboration With New Drinks, Donuts, and Merch (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Dunkin' teams up with Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good across the country. This partnership marks the release of the second movie in the musical series, which is set to hit theaters on November 21. Customers can now purchase themed drinks, baked goods and special merchandise in-store. These items show off the green and pink colors of the main characters, Elphaba and Glinda. This launch picks up where the first movie left off in 2024.

To promote the partnership, Dunkin' has placed ads in stores and created a video featuring Wicked actors Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. The video features a fictionalized Oz that is set in Dunkin', linking the brand to the movie's world.

New Dunkin’ x Wicked menu and merch arrive in stores

The team-up brings new items inspired by the two main characters' different looks. There are two new drinks to try. The Wicked Green Matcha is a cold matcha latte mixed with brown sugar and toasted almond flavors. The Wicked Pink Refresher has fizzy water and a blend of strawberry, dragonfruit, and blueberry flavors. For something sweet, Dunkin' offers Wicked MUNCHKINS, which are Fashioned Glazed donut holes covered in pink and green glaze.

A range of branded items accompanies the food and drinks, but only for a short time. The collection features a $9.99 MUNCHKINS tin that requires a purchase, a Dunkin’ x Wicked tumbler set with pink and green reusable straws, and a set of four straw toppers inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. Stores are also selling cup sleeves in colors representing the characters.

This collaboration follows Dunkin’s work with singer Sabrina Carpenter in 2024. That campaign introduced drinks like the “Espresso” and “Strawberry Daydream,” showing the brand’s focus on tying menu launches to pop culture events.

Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jill Nelson, described Wicked: For Good as “a stunning blend of heart, music and imagination,” noting how the partnership allowed the brand to explore playful crossovers.

“Partnering with a story that means so much to fans everywhere gave us the chance to have a little fun with our own world, too,” she said. “The result is a collaboration that’s playful, creative – and in true Boston fashion, wicked good.”

Dunkin’ is serving magical goodness with a 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 twist! 🩷💚#WickedForGoodPH ONLY IN CINEMAS NOVEMBER 19 #DunkinPH pic.twitter.com/bAFThwUIsY — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) November 14, 2025

Dunkin’ now offers new drinks, donut treats and special co-branded items at select locations for a short time. These items coincide with the movie's release, giving customers themed choices to celebrate the event.