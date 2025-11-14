Doritos and Cheetos Naked version: Release information, and everything we know so far

PepsiCo is releasing a “naked” version of Doritos and Cheetos (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PepsiCo announced that Doritos and Cheetos, two of its top snack brands, will launch new versions without artificial colors or flavors. The company shared this news on Thursday, introducing the "NKD" line.

This new offering aims to give customers a cleaner-label choice while keeping the familiar tastes of the original snacks.

In a statement released by the company, PepsiCo chief marketing officer Hernán Tantardini noted the intent behind the launch, saying,

“No color, no artificial flavors, same intensity — that’s Simply NKD. Doritos and Cheetos are pioneering a snacking revolution, or a renaissance, if you will.” He added that the company is “reinventing our iconic — and most famous — brands to deliver options with the bold flavors fans know and love, now reimagined without any colors or artificial flavors.”

PepsiCo confirmed that Simply NKD products are available for pre-order and will reach store shelves on December 1. The announcement concluded with a forward-looking message from the brand:

“If we can reinvent Doritos and Cheetos, imagine what’s next.”

NKD launch amid growing scrutiny of food additives and introduction of pale-colored snack line

NKD's launch comes as the nation pays more attention to food additives. Government officials, including U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said they plan to ban petroleum-based synthetic dyes in food by the end of next year.

While PepsiCo didn't mention these changes when it announced NKD, the new line fits with customers' growing desire to know what's in their food.

Despite being labeled “colorless,” the new snacks will not be completely devoid of color. Company images show the chips and puffs in a muted yellow shade similar to plain corn-based snacks.

The initial rollout will include Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Puffs, and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot.