"Such a clout chaser": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans react to Whitney making her season 3 comeback for a DWTS shot

Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame Whitney Leavitt revealed the real reason she returned for season 3, even though she did not want to.

In an episode of the Hulu series, she sat down with her friends and said she had no intention of coming back on the show.

However, despite the determination, she made her way back on the cast for one reason alone.

“I just found out if I came back to film, I can audition for Dancing with the Stars,” she confessed.

Her decision to return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives paid off, as Whitney is currently one of the participants on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Paired with Mark Ballas, Whitney has reached the semi-finals, having survived eliminations for several weeks.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans were surprised to hear Whitney openly admit her reason for returning for season 3.

They took to X to share their opinions on her frank revelation. While many criticized her for it, some found her candid personality humorous.

“Whitney only coming back to momtok to try out for #DWTS is so pathetic and another reason why I can’t support her. She is such a clout chaser,” a netizen commented.

Whitney’s confession took aback fans of the Hulu show, as they felt it was not an appropriate thing to do.

“whitney only came back to secret lives of mormon wives so she could do dancing with the stars… so she potentially took a spot away from one of the other girls… which is even worse knowing that layla really wanted the opportunity… she should not have been cast this is wild,” a fan wrote.

“I knew for a f**king fact she came back to #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives so she can try for #DWTS Just more reasons why I don’t support Whitney,” another one commented.

“Whitney only returning to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a chance to audition for #DWTS ……. and yall somehow let this b**ch skate by every week and survive vote after vote. get her calculated a** off my screen next week i’m so serious,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives found Whitney’s confession amusing.

“Whitney is sooo delusional, ridiculous, extravagant but also unapologetically herself,” a person wrote.

“I love how unapologetic Whitney is like it’s actually so admirable even if she’s fully in the wrong she does it with her full chest love to see it,” another netizen commented.

“so i’m watching season 3 of the secret lives of mormon wives. you’re telling me whitney only came back to film for the show to get on dancing with the stars?!?! that’s just so… interesting to me,” a fan posted.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt explains her decision to return to the show for a shot at Dancing with the Stars

After revealing her choice to her friends outside of the cast, she went to a confessional and said she had decided to step away from the series after season 2.

However, she never intended to give up on MomTok.

“I was always in MomTok, still part of that group,” she added.

Whitney continued that she only wished for a break from the drama that unfolded last season.

But before she could consolidate her decision and execute it, she heard news from her team that “Dancing with the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Whitney admitted that the news acted as a “motivator,” which was why she returned to the show.

However, Whitney was not the only person to be cast for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Jen Affleck was another Mormon wife who made her way to the ballroom.

She was paired with Jan Ravnik and competed till Halloween Night, when she was eliminated from the show.

As for Whitney’s return, many of her co-stars felt it was opportunistic, as Jessi noted that she leaves whenever she does not get what she wants.

Whitney was also questioned about her alleged demands to producers before she got news of the DWTS offer.

She confirmed that she wanted to be cast in one of Hulu’s scripted series, but denied asking for Oscar tickets.

Although she faced backlash from her co-stars, Whitney confessed she was not ashamed to have clinched the opportunity to appear on the dance competition show.

