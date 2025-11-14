"Brought personality and entertainment from the start": Big Brother UK fans root for Elsa to win the show

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK took a drastic turn just a day before the season finale by evicting Teja and Marcus during a shocking backdoor eviction.

The outcome sent shock waves through the house, leaving the remaining six housemates surprised by the sudden turn of events.

The eviction was particularly emotional for Elsa, who was friends with Teja and loved Marcus. She became so upset that she also considered quitting the show and leaving with the evictees.

However, with some convincing from her co-stars, she eventually changed her mind. However, she later had an emotional breakdown in the Diary Room, where she expressed her disappointment.

With Teja and Marcus gone, Richard, Jenny, Elsa, Tate, Emily, and Cameron became the six finalists of Big Brother UK, one of whom would be declared the winner in the finale.

After the latest eviction, Big Brother UK fans took to X to rally behind Elsa to win the show. According to netizens, she had entertained viewers throughout her time in the house and developed genuine connections with her co-stars.

Consequently, they hoped she would win the reality show.

“Elsa is the only deserving winner who has brought personality and entertainment from the start,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans voted for Elsa to emerge victorious.

“Justice for Teja and Marcus!!!!! Vote Elsa to win !!!! Cracker Tory f**king final,” a fan wrote.

“ON EVERYONE'S SOUL WE ARE VOTING ELSA TO WIN,” another one commented.

“Teja? That’s so f**ked up!! Now let’s make Elsa the winner for Teja!!” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Emily???? Tate???? Over teja???? You’ve got to be kidding me … why are we rewarding these people over two genuine and lovely and entertaining individuals!!! Wtf!!!! Raging 5 votes to Elsa,” a person wrote.

“Elsa is my winner now idec at this point,” another one commented.

“If you care about my wellbeing Vote Elsa to win big brother,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Elsa breaks down after Teja and Marcus’ evictions

After the two contestants left the house, Elsa went to the Diary Room and expressed that she found her home in them.

She screamed in frustration, saying the eviction outcome was “bulls**t.” She added that she was “very confused” and could not understand who people were voting for.

“Is there a description list? I don’t know. Maybe it’s a description list for the most genuine, the most kind, the most funny, the most loyal, the most happy, the most intelligent, the most with most morals, the most with most emotional intelligence, the most with maturity…” Elsa said.

The Big Brother UK star struggled to fight back her tears as she stated that she could not understand how Marcus and Teja were gone.

She added that she was “so angry” because she formed true bonds with both of the evicted housemates.

What made the situation harder for Elsa was Marcus’s elimination. She noted that her heart was with him, and she did not know how to process his eviction.

“I never could have imagined myself here without him,” she said.

Elsa continued that she never thought she could meet a man who would be that kind, gentle, and respectful toward her.

Now that he was gone, Elsa said she would miss him until she met in after the finale.

Viewers will see Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announce the winner’s name in the Friday finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.