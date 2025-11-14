Macy's Launches Early Black Friday Savings With Major Discounts on Popular Brands

Night view of Macy's department store, Union Square, San Francisco, California, October 7, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Macy’s just rolled out its first Black Friday offers - so the big holiday sale stretch is officially here. That means deep cuts on fashion, footwear, skincare stuff, gadgets for your kitchen, playthings for kids, along with a bunch of other picks.

The launch this year includes Parade of Deals - a short-term deal running through November 27, right before Thanksgiving. Fresh discounts drop daily, not just once, giving shoppers reasons to come back again throughout the week to catch changing prices.

Macy's kicks off early Black Friday deals with a major Dyson discount

The spotlight deal of today, which is available on Friday, November 14, includes one of the greatest discounts to date: 45 percent off the Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum, a favorite among customers who want to update their home cleaning needs prior to the holiday hosting season, as reported by USA Today.

Due to the fact that deals are already at an earlier pace and inventory is moving faster, early shoppers have an upper hand at gaining access to seasonal savings before Black Friday technically begins.

Black Friday may still be days away, but the retailer, Macy's, is not waiting for the holiday rush to begin rolling out steep seasonal markdowns. Early deals are already live across a range of categories, including outerwear, bedding, blankets, and other winter-ready essentials, giving shoppers a head start before the peak shopping frenzy hits.

The push reflects an ongoing trend of retailers extending the holiday shopping window and offering promotions earlier each year to capture demand from early planners and bargain hunters. Prices change fast, so picking things up early could save you money before they vanish. As Thanksgiving nears, more bargains will pop up - expect quick sales that don’t last long.

Daily surprises are already rolling out, making this a go-to strategy for scoring deals during the holidays. For anyone looking to stock up on cozy home upgrades or refresh their cold-weather wardrobe, this early wave of promotions may be one of the best chances to save before the final holiday rush officially begins.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!