Is Pizza Hut reviving its popular meal deal in a new holiday twist?

Pizza Hut Holiday Triple Treat Box (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Pizza Hut brings back one of its most popular holiday promotions. The chain has tried different festive ideas in the past, like QR-code doormats to give away free pizza and reviving its Book It! reading rewards program.

This year, they're focusing on a meal deal that many customers look forward to every year.

What’s that under the tree? The Triple Treat Box with 2 Medium Pizzas, breadsticks and cinnamon sticks. pic.twitter.com/3VnCoqMeuR — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) November 10, 2025

The Triple Treat Box is back, offering a package deal for families and groups during the hectic holiday season.

The bundle includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 cinnamon sticks for $19.99.

Customers can also pick Tavern crust with a square-cut style. They can add extras like more toppings, cheese sticks, or other desserts, such as Cinnabon Mini Rolls, for an extra cost.

The packaging stands out as a key part of this promotion. The food comes in a three-tier, holiday-themed carry-out box that shows off the meal as a stacked festive package.

This presentation has helped make the deal a recurring tradition for many families during December.

Celebrity support and Pizza Hut’s festive promotion with Josh Allen

The Triple Treat Box has also received celebrity attention. In 2021, Olympian Shawn Johnson East described it as the “perfect meal solution for families during the holidays.”

She also noted a preference for the Cinnabon Mini Rolls included as a dessert option.

Pizza Hut’s collaboration with Pepsi and quarterback Josh Allen resumes this holiday season, with Allen appearing once again to highlight the return of the Triple Treat Box and encourage fans to embrace festive celebrations, from pizza-themed sweaters to holiday spreads.

The Triple Treat Box is currently offered for a limited time at select Pizza Hut locations across the country.

With its return, Pizza Hut continues a seasonal offering that blends convenience, recognizable menu items, and holiday-themed presentation.