Where does Elon Musk live? Tesla owner does not own any of his vacation homes, and only owns 2 modest residences

Elon Musk, who has established himself as a the richest man on the planet, recently made a surprising revelation about his living situation.

In an interview clip circulating on social media, the Tesla owner told the host he didn't own a single vacation home.

ELON MUSK: "I don't actually own any vacation homes, and I just own sort of one medium sized house in Austin and a tiny house at Starbase.



ELON MUSK: "I don't actually own any vacation homes, and I just own sort of one medium sized house in Austin and a tiny house at Starbase.

Actually people like friends of mine have come to visit my house and they thought I was kidding, I'm like no, it's real. 😂"

Musk said:

"I actually don't own any vacation homes. I just own one, sort of medium-sized house in Austin. And I should actually say, I have another tiny house at Starbase that I've walked into... Friends of mine have come to visit, they thought I was kidding. I'm like, no, it's real. I bought it for $8K, but I've done a lot with the place."

According to Architechtural Disgest, Elon Musk lives in a small home in Boca Chica, Texas, close to the headquarters of SpaceX.

Multiple media outlets and fan blogs have claimed that Musk's home is a 20x20 foot prefabricated, foldable home designed by Boxabl - a housing startup company.

Elon's Boxabl casita home is set up as a studio apartment, which contains a large bedroom divided into a living and a sleeping area, a bathroom with a tub shower, and a fully-equipped kitchen.

Based on Musk's tweet from 2021, he also inhabits a three-bedroom ranch property in Boca Chica, which he rents from SpaceX for $50K.

Much like his foldable studio apartment, this home is also a short drive away from SpaceX Starbase.

Elon Musk vowed to sell his seven mansions five years ago

While Elon Musk has become a fine example of sustainable living today, he wasn't the same a decade ago.

The Tesla owner was an owner of seven grand mansions, all of which he decided to sell five years ago.

In a tweet uploaded on May 1, 2020, the entreprenuer announced that he would soon "own no house".

When asked about the reason behind this decision, Musk gave a one-word answer: freedom.

Per Architectural Digest, the asking price of his seven homes combined was over $100 million. Six of these homes were located in Los Angeles.

The first home was a 1990-built property that stretched to 16,251 square feet, and had 11 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms.

It was designed as a French chateau, and came with a wine cellar, a tennis court, a pool, a home theater, and a two-story library. It sold for $29 million.

The second property was the previous home of Gene Wilder. The 2,800 square feet home came with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Musk later sold it back to the Wilder's family for only $7 million, with a condition that it would be preserved.

The remaining four LA properties of ELon Musk were all located next to each other in Bel-Air, and were sold to Arya Group's owner - Ardie Tavangarian - for $62.5 million.

Musk's seventh home was a 16,000 square feet mansion in Hillsborough, California, and was sold in 2021 for $40.8 million.

