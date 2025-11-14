"THIS IS RIGGED": Big Brother UK fans react to Teja's shocking eviction

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on November 13, 2025, in which two housemates were evicted, and with that, the finalists for the 2025 season were confirmed.

Teja and Marcus became the latest evictees, who were asked to exit the house during a dramatic task in honor of Wicked: For Good. It was during the task that both Marcus and Teja were given a ticket home, concluding their journey in the Big Brother house.

With their eliminations, Jenny, Richard, Elsa, Emily, Tate, and Cameron were declared the season’s finalists.

Viewers will see them compete one last time on Friday, November 14, 2025, for a shot at the £100,000 cash prize.

Both Teja and Marcus’ evictions shocked the housemates. However, it was Teja’s exit that disappointed fans of the show the most.

Netizens flocked to X to share their thoughts on the double eviction. While many expressed their shock over Teja’s departure, as they believed she was a strong contender for the winner’s title, others were displeased with the housemates who became the finalists.

“TEJA EVICTED????? SHE WAS 1ST OR 2ND IN EVERY SINGLE POLL?? THIS IS RIGGED HELLO?????” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans disapproved of the eviction outcome.

“teja not being a finalist despite being one of the realist, most down to earth and genuine housemates of this whole series whilst the performative emily who’s only in it for a political career gets to be a finalist for doing f**k all,” a fan wrote.

“absolutely devestated. teja was the most sweetest housemates this season with so much intelligence & maturity at a young age, she deserved to be in the final,” another one commented.

“Teja getting a backdoor eviction the day before the final is actually the most unjust eviction ITV have done ever I am GUTTED,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“That's total bollocks. F**k you all you have no taste. Teja is an absolute superstar, and a credit to her family and the people who raised her. To be that together at 18 is insane,” a person wrote.

“WHO THE F**K IS SAVING THE ANNOYING TORY OVER TEJA ???? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU ALL,” another one commented.

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN TEJA HAS BEEN EVICTED!! WHAT THE F**K DO YOU MEAN TEJA ISN’T A BIG BROTHER FINALIST!!!!!!!??” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Teja says she was not surprised by the eviction

In a reel posted on Big Brother UK’s Instagram on November 13, 2025, Teja admitted that she was not surprised by her eviction.

“Just out of the lineup, it made sense, but I’m buzzing to be out. I’ve done like seven weeks now, so yeah, I’m excited for what’s to come,” she said.

When asked about the most immature housemate, she named three – Caroline, Nancy, and Sam.

Teja was especially shocked by Caroline’s behavior in the house since she was one of the older people in the house, and Teja expected a more grounded personality from her.

Lastly, she shared a few words of motivation for Elsa, hoping she would stay strong for another 24 hours and “smash it” with the time she had left.

Voting for Friday’s finale is open, and viewers can cast their vote for their preferred winner. On Friday, Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will declare the winner of season 2025 – one housemate who will walk away £100,000 richer.

Stay tuned for more updates.