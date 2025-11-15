Are Kevin James and Matt Taylor the same person? What we know as supposed art teacher goes viral

Actor Kevin James attends the "Pixels" photo call during Summer Of Sony Pictures Entertainment 2015 at The Ritz-Carlton Cancun on June 15, 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

An art teacher named Matt Taylor, who strangely resembles and speaks like Zookeeper actor Kevin James, is going viral on social media as his thoughtful and reflective videos on life and art are racking up millions of views.

Kevin James and Matt Taylor are the same person, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to the news outlet, all evidence suggests that the Matt Taylor internet persona is part of an elaborate marketing campaign for James’ upcoming film, Solo Mio.

Solo Mio is a rom-com slated for a February 6, 2026, release date. A film by Angel Studios, Solo Mio tells the story of Matt, a man left behind at the altar by his fiancée. After the disaster, Matt went on his honeymoon in Italy alone.

Why are netizens thinking that Matt Taylor’s Instagram account, which seems to be featuring real-life actor Kevin James, is a promotional stunt

As soon as art teacher Matt Taylor began posting his content on social media, netizens immediately pointed out the likeness between him and actor Kevin James, known for his role in Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

You’re gonna sit here and tell me this isn’t Kevin James? https://t.co/yne7GYEccW — Crocodile Cam⚡️🇨🇻 (@CrocodileCam) November 14, 2025

According to Entertainment Weekly, the similarity between the Matt Taylor account and the film’s protagonist's name suggests that the persona may be part of a marketing campaign for the film. The news outlet also shared that the filmmakers, the Kinnane Brothers, also follow the Matt Taylor page. Charles and Daniel Kinnane have directed the film, while Patrick and John Kinnane have written the screenplay with James.

Entertainment Weekly notes that two of the cast members from the film, Julee Cerda and Julie Ann Emery, also follow Taylor’s account.

It should be noted that, as of the writing, the filmmakers or the studio behind Solo Mio have not officially confirmed if the Matt Taylor account is a marketing ploy.

Meanwhile, though, Deseret News reports that Angel Studios, the studio behind Solo Mio, has liked several of Taylor’s posts and has even commented on the art teacher’s first reel.

Matt Taylor’s videos explained

On October 15, an art teacher revealed that he is starting to post videos on Instagram at the insistence of his students. While showing his classroom and reading out an inspirational quote, the art teacher said,

“Hi guys, Mr. Taylor here. Guess what, I want to show you this. ‘Reading gives your imagination wings.’”

He shared thoughtful reflections on art, noting that his students helped him start his Instagram page. He said,

“But you know what else does? My kids, my students, they are asking me to do this but art also gives your imagination wings, okay? So, and it gives you, it teaches you about life, it’s not even about the art. Its about what you’re bringing to it that creates the art…If you listen to what I have to say, they’re putting me on, I don’t know, I’m filming this and they put it up on Instagram or something like that. The kids are going to do it for me.”

Netizens were quick to point out that the teacher bore a striking resemblance to Kevin James. Currently, the account has amassed over 244,000 followers.