"He’s in Gordon’s clutches" - Adam Peaty's mother breaks silence after being reportedly banned from her son and Holly Ramsay's upcoming wedding

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain kisses his partner, Holly Ramsay, following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The upcoming nuptials of Olympic champion Adam Peaty and influencer Holly Ramsey have made way for controversies as the Peaty family is allegedly being pushed away from the festivities.

Olympic Champion Adam Peaty's fiancée Holly Ramsay shares photo with Posh Spice Victoria Beckham at her "A-list" hen do.



This follows future mother-in-law Caroline Peaty's mysterious Instagram posts about not being "enough" amidst reports she was banned from their wedding. pic.twitter.com/xvysLGJVxv — Swim Updates (@swimupdates) November 11, 2025

After Adam's mother - Caroline Peaty - wasn't invited to Holly's Hen do party (despite her own mother and Victoria Beckham being in attendance), she finally broke her silence on the subject, saying:

"I know it’s the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point."

Caroline, who claims to be looking after Adam's son from a previous relationship - George - on the night of Holly's Hen do festivities, added:

"There’s nothing you’ve done that I would not forgive. I love you so much. I hope your marriage is a good one, I don’t wish any ill on you and I want you and Holly to have a long and happy marriage. The reason I’m speaking out is I want all this to end."

Caroline also shared her belief that it was Holly's family that was driving their son away from them.

For the unversed, Holly is the daughter of the world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay. Peaty said:

"He’s in Gordon’s clutches. I can’t help but feel like they are pulling him away from me. Their family is very insular."

Caroline even admitted to feeling like "I didn't want to live," explaining that how low the ongoing rift between with her son had made her feel.

While not being invited to Holly's Hen do came as a shock to Caroline, the growing tension between their families has ultimately led to Adam allegedly banning his mother from their wedding.

Per Mirror, the athlete has even suggested that he wants to be estranged.

Adam Peaty's aunt claimed swimmer called his mother a "cr*p mum"

The evident pain of Caroline Peaty that's spilling on the internet is seemingly too much for her sister - and Adam's aunty - Louise, who defended her sister in the comments section of her social media post, writing:

"My heart breaks for Caroline. She loves her children so much and this has broken her. She does not deserve this at all... Do you know he called her a crap mother? After all the sacrifices she made to ensure he suceeded."

In a separate comment, Louis labeled Adam's decision of cutting Caroline out of his wedding as "incredibly cruel," writing:

"What was so incredibly cruel was that it was whilst she was returning him back to the care of his mother that she was contacted by Adam and told she was no longer welcome at the wedding. She had to keep the pain hurt and betrayal in because no way she was letting her grandson see how upset she was. Talk about sticking the knife in and twisting it."

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are rumored to tied the knot at Christmas, with the ceremony known to take place in Bath Abbey.

