How old is Adam Peaty’s son? Everything to know about Olympic swimmer’s former partner amid family feud over Holly Ramsay nuptials

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay got engaged in 2024 (Image via Getty)

Adam Peaty has been in the headlines due to his ongoing family dispute. The news arrived around a year after the popular swimmer got engaged to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly.

A report by the Daily Mail on November 13, 2025, stated that the feud has taken a different turn after 30-year-old Adam’s mother, Caroline, reportedly wasn’t invited to Peaty and Holly’s upcoming wedding. Furthermore, the dispute began when Caroline’s son and Holly started dating, and the former was allegedly influenced by the world Ramsay had been living in for a long time.

According to the latest update, an insider for The Sun reported that Adam Peaty’s former partner, Eirianedd Munro, has also commented on the ongoing situation. The latter is a popular face on social media. She frequently shares glimpses of her art on social media.

Adam and Munro share a son, George. He is five years old. Eirianedd is currently a resident of Wales. She is living with her sister and child. A source of The Sun stated that Munro is shocked by everything that is happening between Adam Peaty and the entire family. The insider added:

“Erin doesn’t want to be embroiled in any family row but she would be upset by this. She and Carolina have a close bond and friendship, and she would offer her support.”

According to The Standard, Caroline has been heartbroken after not getting an invitation. Caroline was banned from the wedding after she was not a part of Holly’s hen party at a Soho-based farmhouse, and Peaty’s aunt Louise Williams allegedly confronted Ramsay for the same.

Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro were romantically linked for some time: Former’s family members not to attend the wedding

As mentioned, Peaty’s family dispute has been a topic of discussion for a long time, and everything is linked to his wedding to Holly Ramsay. The couple started dating around a year after Adam separated from his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd.

Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro’s love story began with their first meeting on Tinder in 2019. The duo became the parents of a son a year later. However, the former revealed their split in 2022. Adam apologized to Eirianedd and George as he shared an Instagram statement.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the past three years,” the post reads.

In a separate announcement, Munro said that Peaty and her son have been a “significant part” of her life. She even requested everyone to avoid reacting to the split in any manner, adding that she expects the general public to respect her privacy. Eirianedd also revealed that she is “taking a break from social media.”

Despite the fact that they are no longer in a relationship, Eirianedd has reportedly reacted to Adam Peaty’s family dispute. While Adam has not addressed anything about the ongoing issues, his relatives have allegedly claimed that they cannot attend his wedding to Holly. The reason for the same is the expenses for travel and accommodation.

The Daily Mail stated that Peaty’s family members have been worried that he might express dissatisfaction over the fact that they are not wealthy. Caroline’s sister has also alleged that Adam has made inappropriate comments about his mother.

“We were sent a 'save the date' and it’s all these country houses. I’m on Universal Credit - I can’t afford that. Adam has been changed by money, fame and fortune. He seems to have forgotten where he came from,” the family members reportedly said.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding is scheduled for Christmas this year at Bath Abbey, as per the Daily Mail.