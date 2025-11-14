"The biggest flop": The Real Housewives of Orange County fans slam Jenn for arguing with Katie amid "offensive" video drama

Jenn from The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 returned with Part 2 of the reunion on November 13, 2025.

In one segment of the video, Katie and Jenn got into a heated argument over a culturally insensitive video that the latter posted with Gretchen.

Although the clip was quickly deleted, Katie believed it inappropriately stereotyped people of the Asian community.

In an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea in August 2025, Katie said:

“There’s a very inappropriate video going around where two girls are pretending to fight, squinting their eyes and making Asian faces to Asian sounds. It’s very hurtful and inappropriate. It’s 2025, and I think we should read the room.”

At the reunion, when host Andy Cohen raised the subject, Gretchen apologized, but Jenn continued to argue with Katie, asking her how she could blame her for the video when she should have known her intentions as a friend.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans took to X to criticize Jenn for arguing instead of taking accountability for her actions, as one commented:

“Jen is blaming Katie because people called her a racist for posting that video with Gretchen? How is it Katie’s fault if Jen decided to post an offensive video? Jen is the biggest flop. Seriously.”

Fans of the Bravo show were displeased with how Jenn handled the situation at the reunion.

“I can’t believe Jenn has the audacity to keep yelling at Katie about the racist video as if she’s the victim. Is this girl on crack?!? How is it “how dare you Katie?!” How dare YOU Jenn!” a fan wrote.

“Jenn fought harder to NOT apologize to Katie for that racist video, than she did for her actual friendship with Katie,” another one commented.

“Jen on that video “I’m sorry to anyone I offended” … BE SORRY TO THE ASIAN GIRL SITTING ACROSS FROM YOU, YOU DUMB F**KING B**CH,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County expressed a similar sentiment.

“Jenn, a WHITE WOMAN, trying to flip her racist video with Gretchen ON KATIE AND NOT EVEN APOLOGIZING?!! Jenn is an evil b**ch,” a person wrote.

“This was totally done with Katie in mind gimme a f**king break. I don't believe Jenn wasn't doing the same thing on the first take but I'll let her truth stand however GRETCHERS is 100% racist as hell,” another one commented.

“Jenn Screaming at Katie “HOW DARE YOU” after Katie called out Jenn’s bigoted / racist video Jenn posted??? So Katie calling out Jenn + Gretchen’s racist post is the problem and not that y’all posted racist content?!?!” a fan posted.

Jenn and Katie lock horns at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

When Andy asked Gretchen and Jenn if their “culturally insensitive” video was aimed at Katie, the duo immediately denied it.

Katie confirmed their stance, noting that although it was not aimed at her, it was not appropriate. She added that it was Gretchen’s actions and her “voices” that were disrespectful toward the Asian community.

But what upset Katie more was Jenn blaming her for the backlash regarding the video.

“You and I knew each other better than that. How dare you, when we’ve had so many conversations about you being raised and me raising an adopted child? How dare you?” Jenn fired back.

She added that she would never do anything like that to offend Katie, and was disappointed that Katie could not see that. Jenn apologized to “anyone” she offended, but did not issue a direct apology to Katie.

As for Gretchen’s apology, Katie believed it was generated by ChatGPT. Ultimately, Gretchen apologized to Katie again, saying she never intended to hurt her feelings or target a community.

Stay tuned for more updates.