Johnson Wen, the man charged with grabbing Ariana Grande at the premiere of "Wicked: For Good" in Singapore, intends to plead guilty

Ariana Grande was recently present for the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore on Thursday, November 13, 2025. However, the experience turned bitter for her after a man rushed at her on the red carpet. According to reports, Ariana's co-actor Cynthia Erivo jumped in to protect her.

A video capturing the incident showed the man, Johnson Wen, jumping over a barricade and rushing at the singer. According to Singapore court documents posted on the internet, Wen was charged with "being a public nuisance." The documents further suggested that Wen said that he would plead guilty to the charge filed against him.

The same was also stated by reports published by local media. According to reports by Variety, if found guilty, Johnson Wen will be fined up to S$2000. Clips capturing the incident have been going viral all across social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. CBS News reported that no statement could be found from Singapore's public prosecutions office.

According to reports by The Guardian, Johnson Wen is quite active on Instagram by the username @pyjamamann. The outlet reported that a lot of his posts have content of him running onto stages during various concerts. Reports suggest that he has done the same for concerts of artists like The Weeknd and Katy Perry.

The recent footage of Wen rushing at Ariana Grande has garnered massive backlash on social media.

Exploring more about the incident that happened with Ariana Grande at the premiere event

As previously mentioned, Ariana Grande had a problematic experience during the premiere event for her movie in Singapore. A man, identified as Johnson Wen, seemingly rushed at her shortly before being intervened by Cynthia Erivo. Erivo jumped in for defense and pushed the man away.

According to CBS News, security guards then rushed in and grabbed Johnson. The guards then put him back over the barricades at the event. Footage later showed Erivo and others trying to comfort Ariana Grande. Wen later shared a video on his Instagram feed and even expressed gratitude to Ariana for "letting (him) jump on the Yellow Carpet."

Many netizens reacted to the video and disapproved of the behavior shown by him. As far as the movie is concerned, Wicked: For Good is all set to release in the United States on November 21, 2025. Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo had been seen together in most of the premiere events. According to Erivo, as reported by The Guardian,

"Before we started shooting, both of us had a conversation about making sure that we would take care of each other and make the space that we needed for each other."

The actress further said,

"We knew we had a big responsibility, but we knew neither of us could really do that alone."

Fans have expressed excitement about the upcoming movie. The movie is a sequel to Wicked, which was released in the theaters last year. The upcoming movie has a big cast as well, including celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey.