"Stop giving him sympathy votes": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Andy Richter surviving another elimination

Andy and Emma from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 returned with a new episode on October 21, 2025, featuring Wicked Night, during which contestants danced to the soundtrack of the film Wicked.

Despite every contestant’s efforts, three landed in jeopardy by the end of the episode, namely Dylan Efron, Scott Hoying, and Andy Richter.

Based on the votes and the judges’ scores, Scott was eliminated while Dylan and Andy advanced to the next round.

It was the third time 58-year-old Andy Richter had survived an elimination after previously landing in danger in weeks three and four.

Netizens, however, were not pleased with his safety. They felt he should have been eliminated from the show, claiming that his dancing skills were not up to par.

While some of the other contestants received their first 10s from the panelists, Andy received his first seven during Wicked Night.

Consequently, Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to call for Andy’s elimination, as one commented:

“listen… i get that andy is entertaining and he’s doing better for sure. but yall gotta stop giving him sympathy votes because he’s doing “great for his age” he’s only 4 years older than elaine and she’s doing SO much more. please send him home this week.”

Dancing with the Stars viewers felt Andy garnered votes due to his age.

“STOP VOTING FOR ANDY PLZ. HES NOT IMPROVING… ITS DANCING WITH THE STARS NOT DANCING WITH SYMPATHY AND EMPATHY,” a fan wrote.

“they should bring back the judges deciding who goes home because now it’s a popularity show and not a dancing contest, like there’s no way andy would’ve lasted this long if the judges could decide the elimination,” another one commented.

“WHOEVER KEEPS VOTING FOR ANDY TO STAY I HATE YOU!!!!!! This man literally CANT dance GOODBYE idc that he’s “old” and reminds you of your grandpa that’s literally NOT the point of the show!!!!!!” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“with the way some of yall are voting, andy is gonna win the whole d*mn thing. donate to a charity or volunteer at a soup kitchen to feed your empath soul my GOD,” a person wrote.

“ALL OF B***HES VOTING FOR ANDY ARE RUINING THE SHOW!!! IT’S A DANCING COMPETITION!!!” another one commented.

“I have no problem with Scott going home, but the fact that Andy Richter has now advanced as far as HALLOWEEN NIGHT in this competition while Lauren Jauregui was voted off in week 3???? Something EVIL and DEVIOUS is going on here and i do NOT like it,” a fan posted.

What did the judges say about Andy Richter’s Wicked Night act on Dancing with the Stars

Andy Richter and his pro partner Emma Slater presented a jazz routine to One Short Day by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, featuring Michael McCorry Rose.

The panelists appreciated the act, complimenting his adaptability and dancing skills.

Carrie Ann Inaba called his act “really good,” adding that he proved that dancing was “for everyone.”

She also complimented the choreography, applauding Andy for not missing a step.

As for Derek Hough, he praised Andy for embracing the experience.

“Even the great Oz himself could not have created a better illusion,” Bruno Tonioli remarked.

Special guest judge and director of the Wicked films, Jon M. Chu, was equally impressed with Andy’s act.

He noted that he could see how much dance had given to Andy, and added that Wicked was about “being the underdog.”

Stay tuned for more updates.