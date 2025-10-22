How did JoJo Siwa meet Chris Hughes? Relationship timeline explored as couple makes debut at Beverly Hills Charity Gala red carpet

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes attend Dancers Against Cancer's 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

At the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes made quite the splash, debuting their official red‑carpet appearance as a couple. The 22‑year‑old Dance Moms star and the 32‑year‑old Love Island star stuck together like magnets at the Beverly Hilton on October 21, trading jokes and sharing glances, for the press.

Siwa stole the spotlight in a gown that seemed to swallow the room's light while Hughes chose a relaxed‑but‑refined vibe pairing a polka‑dot shirt with crisp white trousers. According to PEOPLE, the duo, who first met on this year's Celebrity Big Brother UK, made an appearance, at a Los Angeles charity gala in support of Dancers Against Cancer, a nonprofit that offers aid to dancers and their families battling the disease.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes first crossed paths in April 2025, living together as housemates on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Their bond deepened quickly after Hughes stepped in to defend Siwa for a moment on the programme. When the season wrapped, the duo reconvened in May, jet‑setting to Mexico and sharing cosy snapshots that set the rumor mill buzzing about a romance.

By June 2025, Siwa put the speculation to rest, telling ELLE that what began as a friendship had "evolved into something." Since then, the duo have been open about their romance, introducing each other's families and turning up together at a string of events. Siwa also made it clear that her connection with Hughes wasn't what triggered her breakup with Kath Ebbs, emphasizing that their relationship simply unfolded on its own after the show.

JoJo Siwa surprised by Chris Hughes before receiving the Humanitarian Award

Recently, JoJo Siwa captured a moment with boyfriend Chris Hughes before a star‑studded charity gala where she'll be presented with the Humanitarian Award in recognition of ten years of charitable work. In an Instagram clip, Hughes breaks the news to Siwa. She erupts in tears, laughing, hugging him tightly, and is visibly moved by the surprise.

The ceremony, anchored by Dancing with the Stars veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy, gathered heavy‑hitters like Janet Jackson and Allison Holker, and Siwa stepped onto the stage to claim her award, presented by Hughes himself, in recognition of her commitment to giving back.

