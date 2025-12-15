Newly engaged TJ Holmes and Amy Robach attend Jingle Ball 2025 with blended family

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach showed up with their blended family at iHeartRadio’s 2025 Jingle Ball on December 12, walking the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was one of their first big public appearances together after announcing their engagement. They caught attention as they posed for photos with their kids.

The couple, now engaged, looked happy. Holmes also brought his daughter Sabine to the event, and Robach had her daughters, Ava and Annalise.

TJ Holmes welcomed daughter Sabine, with his second ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig. He also has two children, Brianna and Jaiden, from his first marriage to Amy Ferson. Robach has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes open up about their engagement. #jingleball #entertainthis pic.twitter.com/9ZHRLdkHQ0 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) December 15, 2025

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach engagement announcement and public journey

The couple’s engagement announcement in October came before their Jingle Ball appearance, which they shared on their “Amy & TJ” podcast. In the episode, they mentioned being engaged for about a month before making it official to the public. Robach talked about wearing her engagement ring out in the open during several outings, but no one seemed to notice. She said,

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened.”

She thought people might have felt unsure about asking. She mentioned they wanted to be polite and “understand what [they’ve] been through and don’t want to pry.” Holmes echoed her sentiment, adding,

“We haven’t been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked!”

In November, Robach was spotted wearing her engagement ring while out in New York City. This action further proved the couple’s engagement after they spoke about it on the podcast.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship became known to the public in November 2022, after being seen together in New York City. At that point, they were both still married, but they later explained they had ended their respective marriages. After an internal review, the network let them go from their positions as co-anchors on “GMA3.”

On a podcast in December 2023, Holmes shared his thoughts on the experience. He said,

“We lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

When the pair appeared at Jingle Ball 2025, it showed they continue to prioritize family and their shared life in the public eye as they move ahead together.