Timothée Chalamet gets raw about the buzz-cut look for Dune 3, shares he was against it

Timothée Chalamet was apparently not prepared to say goodbye to his iconic hair. The actor shocked fans when he appeared over the summer with what looked like a buzz cut. During a Dec. 12 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 29-year-old Oscar nominee revealed the transformation happened on June 25 for his role in Dune: Part Three.

What began as a 3-millimeter haircut gradually became shorter as director Denis Villeneuve kept requesting more length off at the time of shoot. When a 1-millimeter cut was suggested, Chalamet admitted he practically begged to keep his hair longer, explaining that people often feel emotionally attached to their hair because it reflects their personality.

Despite his resistance, he said his locks were ultimately “stolen.” Still, Chalamet understood the necessity of the change for his return as Paul Atreides, noting that the character is meant to appear 15 to 20 years older and the haircut represents a significant character shift.

Joking with co-guest Emma Thompson, he laughed off the idea of selling his hair online. With Dune: Part Three set to hit theaters later in 2026, Chalamet has kept the shorter hairstyle while promoting his other film, Marty Supreme.

When will Dune 3 release?

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 18, 2026, following its production and post‑production phases after filming began in mid‑2025.

Exploring the plot of Dune 3

While Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two remained largely faithful to Frank Herbert’s novel, there were notable deviations, including Chani and Paul being separated at the film’s conclusion, with Chani riding into the desert as Paul begins a holy war, and Paul’s sister Alia not yet born, unlike in the book where she has already killed the Baron.

These changes will likely require adjustments for the third film Dune Messiah, though the adaptation is expected to remain mostly true to Herbert’s story. Dune Messiah takes place 12 years after the first novel, focusing on Paul confronting the devastation caused by his victory over the Harkonnens, with billions dead due to the ensuing holy war.

Paul grapples with new enemies, betrayals from former allies, and a pivotal choice that could alter the fate of the universe. Herbert wrote Dune Messiah to counteract perceptions of Paul as a hero, a theme Villeneuve has emphasized in Dune 2, giving him flexibility for the third film.

Villeneuve has hinted that the third movie will diverge creatively from the source material, stating it will be “a new film with new circumstances.” Zendaya teased that Paul and Chani’s story will not end happily, describing their relationship as complicated, where love itself becomes a source of conflict and tension.

