Why is Primp Fashion closing down? Reasons behind shutdown and farewell sale details explored

Fashion store Primp Boutique based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is closing after 15 years since its launch. Founder and CEO, Wesley Uthus, shared the news on Instagram on December 11.

The business will remain open till Tuesday, December 23 across its four existing locations, including Excelsior, White Bear Lake, and St. Paul in Minnesota, and Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

Uthus, along with Michele Henry, started the apparel boutique in September 2010. They opened their first outlets in Selby Avenue and Dale in St. Paul, and eventually expanded the business to seven more locations across Minneapolis and South and North Dakota.

However, Wesley Uthus shared a farewell message on Instagram last week:

"We are closing. After 15 years, it's time to say goodbye to Primp."

A heartbroken Uthus penned in her written statement:

"But while this decision is incredibly hard, it is also filled with gratitude."

Explaining how they started this fashion venture with the intent to bring an high-end experience within an affordable range, Uthus continued:

"What happened was so much bigger. You showed up. You supported us. You made Primp a community, a friendship, a hub, a place where joy lived alongside trying on jeans (which has honestly never been done before)."

Expressing her gratitude, Wesley Uthus wrote:

"I'm so grateful for every moment, every conversation, every employee, and every customer who made Primp what it is. Out mission will continue in new ways."

Uthus promised to carry the boutique's legacy with her forever.

Farewell sale at remaining four Primp locations till its closing day

While making its impending exit, Primp Boutique is bringing a farewell sale to its customers, available till its closing day on December 23. Founder Wesley Uthus wrote in her announcement post for the fashion store's closure:

"50% off everything and a chance to shop, reminisce, use your gift cards and loyalty points, and celebrate this place that I love so, so much."

Uthus said the sale's motive was not to clear their remaining products but to offer customers a final chance to visit the stores. Existing customers would also get an opportunity to use up their gift cards and loyalty points. Wesley Uthus said the prime intent would be to "celebrate the last 15 years together."

The shop first started by offering customers chic apparel, jewelry and other fashion accessories all under $150.

Although Wesley Uthus did not mention the reason behind the boutique's closure, the business has been facing a decline in foot traffic since 2018, with the advancement of online shopping in retail industry.

Moreover, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit businesses and economies worldwide, Primp Boutique also faced its fair share of struggles. Speaking to Twin Cities Businesses in 2021, Uthus said customers resorted to shopping from Primp online rather than visiting its physical stores.

Wesley Uthus explained even after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2021, some of the boutique's physical outlets struggled to meet its in-person customer drive like before.