Who was Rachael Carpani? All about Australian actress who died at 45

Australian star Rachael Carpani died at the age of 45, according to a note from her relatives shared online. People close to her - fans, co-stars - felt deep sadness when news broke that she passed away quietly just before sunrise on Sunday, December 7, following many years of struggling with health problems.

Grief hit hard; her family described it as a very heartbreaking incident that they are going through now, while asking for space during this tough stretch. A small ceremony for loved ones is planned later this month.

Her sister Georgina posted on Instagram:

"It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday, 7th December. The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday, 19th December, with close family and friends. The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements."

Rachael Carpani's rise from Australian TV favorite to international screen presence

Australian actress Rachael Carpani built a solid career on local and global TV, stepping into the spotlight during the early 2000s through her standout part as Jodi Fountain in McLeod's Daughters, a show airing from 2001 to 2009 that turned her into a familiar face nationwide. Her performance there pulled in praise from critics - including several nods at the TV WEEK Logie Awards - and put her front and center in Australian pop culture back then.

She sharpened her craft through training and education near Sydney; dancing and performing since childhood gave her an edge when breaking into acting. Once she moved on from the McLeod's Daughters, she shifted gears toward Hollywood gigs, landing spots in American shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, The Glades, plus Cane, took charge in the cop series Against the Wall, while still grabbing movie roles across continents.

In 2024, she came back to Aussie TV with a strong role - playing sharp businesswoman Claudia Salini on Home and Away, showing she could handle tougher characters than just sweet roles. Behind the scenes, Carpani dated actor Matt Passmore for several years, reportedly, sticking together from 2006 until their split in 2011; more recently, she opened up about dealing with health issues, like being hospitalized in 2021 and going under the surgery, but never gave out exact details.

Details remained limited, and there has been no confirmed link established between those experiences and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!