Nat Horne GoFundMe raises over $34,000 as community rallies behind Broadway icon at the risk of losing home

Nat Horne was on the verge of losing his Hell's Kitchen apartment, before he received the support of the GoFundme community (Image via YouTube/Clockwork Pictures)

Celebrated dancer and choreographer Nat Horne has received overwhelming support from his neighbors, former students, and admirers. The community has rallied behind the Broadway legend to ensure that he doesn’t lose his Hell’s Kitchen apartment.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched by Team Nat Horne at the end of October, has raised over $34,000. More than 337 donations have accumulated $34,578, and the fundraiser is nearing its $35,000 goal. The acclaimed theater director, who turns 96 on December 20, has stayed at his 47th Street residence in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, for nearly six decades.

The campaign from Team Nat Horne reads:

“There are people who make your street a neighborhood. Soon-to-be 96 year old Nat Horne has made 47th street his home since 1968. We can’t imagine the street without him and want to keep him there. He needs your help to do that.”

Horne, an army veteran, is well-known for performing and choreographing shows for the troops back in the 1950s. The Richmond, Virginia native moved to New York City and settled there in 1954, pursuing a career in entertainment. In the years to come, Horne became a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and also began his Broadway career. His GoFundMe campaign recounts:

“Nat was also one of the founders of New York’s “Theatre Row” on West 42nd Street: The former Nat Horne Musical Theatre (NHMT) was NYC’s first professional school that integrated acting, singing and dance, inspiring students from all over the world.”

Broadway legend, Nat Horne, is facing health struggles amid the risk of eviction from his Hell’s Kitchen apartment

The GoFundMe fundraiser highlights various challenges that the theater director and dance teacher have faced in the last few years. At 95, Nat Horne is facing multiple health struggles after being diagnosed with dementia in 2023. He is also legally blind and requires 24-hour attendants. The campaign notes:

“His long-term care has drained his savings. Nat gave generously to his students well into his 80’s, from preschoolers to Broadway performers. Now he needs our financial help.”

The fundraiser aims to assist Horne with his rent, medical care, and other expenses, which will allow the Broadway icon to continue “moving and singing in the place he's called home for 57 years.” The campaign states:

“He is still singing at 95 ! He may forget to take his pills, but he remembers the words to the songs he sang in his heyday.”

Horne was also recently interviewed by the New York Post, following his fundraiser, which received immense online support. The Broadway icon reflected upon the fear of losing his apartment and said:

“I’ll probably die if they take me out. [...] It’s my home.”

Speaking about his love for his apartment, Horne remarked:

“This is my home. I love it. I think it’s a wonderful place to be. And I don’t want to leave, I’ll tell you that right now!”

The Post also spoke with Benjamin Magnuson, Nat’s archivist, who credited the dance teacher for his career as a dancer. Magnuson said:

“He did that for many students every year. It’s not that I owe him a debt, it’s that I respect the idea of: it’s not a handout, it’s a handup.”

Stanley Harrison, a friend and former student of the Nat Horne Musical Theatre and School founder, hailed him for his generosity and demeanor. He also shared his worries about the dancer losing his home and moving to an assisted living facility, and said:

“This constant presence of humanity in space gives him energy and the willingness to continue. If he were in a home — Nat can’t see people’s facial expressions — he isolates himself from social situations.”

Harrison added:

“I think he would probably live a very isolated existence or a very lonely existence, and probably would die a lot sooner.”

Nat Horne is aware of the support his GoFundMe has received and acknowledged it in a recent video shared by the Clockwork Pictures YouTube channel. He said:

“I want to thank you all for your help in order to help me stay in my apartment, because I love my place and I don't want to go to a home. I really, really, seriously don't want to go.”

The video concludes with Nat Horne thanking everyone again for their support and help.