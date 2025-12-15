Detroit man Joshua Threatt who went viral for walking a little girl to school, accused by woman of kicking her out after a failed date

Joshua Threatt (Photo: Facebook/@Joshua Threatt)

Joshua Threatt, the Detroit man who recently went viral for walking a 6-year-old girl to her school, is making headlines again. This time, a woman came forward and accused him of allegedly kicking her out after a date.

For the unversed, Joshua was heading home from a store in his gray van on December 8. Then he saw a little girl walking barefoot on the snow. He rolled up to her and asked her age and where she was going.

After hearing that the 6-year-old was going to school, he decided to walk her ten blocks. Threatt went live on Facebook to document this incident. In the livestream, Joshua Threatt could be seen crying for the child. He also questioned her parents, asking how they could let her walk by herself without any warm clothes.

The video ended up going viral, and netizens praised the Detroit man for helping the girl. Joshua launched a GoFundMe on December 10. In the description, he stated that the money is not for the little girl, as he cannot deliver the funds to her in person. He would instead buy gifts for the girl and deliver them to her.

Joshua Threatt shared that after going viral, many people advised him to open a GoFundMe page so that they could support him. Out of the $11,000 goal, over $9,800 has been raised so far.

A woman went live on Facebook on December 14, claiming that Joshua Threatt is supposedly using his fame to collect money. She also said the Detroit man reportedly did not walk the girl 10 blocks, suggesting he probably walked four or five blocks.

She then shared her alleged date story with Joshua, claiming that he supposedly asked her to leave at 4.30 am after she refused to sleep with him. The woman warned other women not to reach out to him, hoping to avoid being seen as a potential date.

She said that Joshua Threatt allegedly did not text or call her to make sure she reached home safely. Notably, the claims are unverified, and Joshua has not responded to the woman as of the time of writing.

Woman blasts Joshua Threatt—the viral Detroit man who saved a 6-year-old girl alone in the freezing snow—claiming he’s no hero and urging people to stop praising him after he kicked her out mid-date in the middle of the night. 👀🤔🍷 https://t.co/lUZiRlQj4m pic.twitter.com/xvorIUnXHL — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 14, 2025

Joshua Threatt shared an update on the 6-year-old girl

The viral man from Detroit returned to the child's school to provide her with warm clothing. However, the school authorities refused to take them because of the policies.

Joshua told Fox 2 that he did not expect to go viral and only turned on Facebook Live to protect himself from various allegations. According to the Michigan Chronicle's December 12 report, Trevor Moore shared that he is the biological father of the girl.

He released a statement on Facebook, clarifying that he separated from the child's mother, and his two daughters now live with her and her new husband. Moore stated that his daughter had forgotten her hat, and when she came to retrieve it, her older sister had already gotten on the school bus and left.

She decided to walk to school to "avoid getting in trouble." Trevor thanked Joshua Threatt and noted that such a thing would never happen again. The news outlet reported that the 6-year-old is currently living with Moore.

Joshua talked to the girl's stepfather and stated that he understood the situation and hoped Child Protection Services wouldn't get involved and separate the child from her family.

He shared on Facebook that he had spoken to the girl's mother and obtained their Amazon wishlist. Joshua Threatt also said that he helped her because he is the father of five kids, one son and four daughters, with the youngest being the same age as the girl.

