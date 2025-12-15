90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Rick and Trisha grow closer after meeting each other in Madagascar

Trisha and Rick in 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days (Image via instagram/@90dayfiance)

Rick and Trisha met for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The duo met when Rick finally arrived in Madagascar.

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to Rick, who is a single father.

He revealed that he visited a dating site to meet women from Madagascar, and there he met Trisha.

The duo got close while chatting online.

However, Rick shared in his confessional interview that he did not trust Trisha after she had ghosted him a few weeks prior.

Now, after being together online, the duo finally met when Rick flew to Madagascar.

In the episode, the duo grew close after meeting for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Trisha got emotional after meeting Rick for the first time







In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Trisha waited for Rick at the airport.

She was quite nervous about meeting Rick for the first time.

Trisha said:



“I am just nervous to see him. I have been waiting for this moment, so I hope I am not gonna be disappointed, how I feel about him and everything.”



She then admitted in her confessional interview that she is feeling quite nervous to meet Rick after waiting for six months.

Trisha further stated:



“I am shaking, I don’t know what I am doing. I can’t even control my body. Meeting Rick could change my life forever.”



Trisha then grew anxious when Rick took some time to come out of the airport.

Rick, too, was quite excited to meet Trisha, but he shared his apprehensions by stating:



“If this relationship fails like, the ones I’ve had in the past, it would be devastating. I want it to be it.”



The duo got excited and hugged each other.

Trisha became emotional and started crying after meeting Rick, remarking that she couldn't believe he was there.

Rick consoled her and said:



“You are even more than what I expected. You are even more beautiful, Baby.”



Rick then admitted in his confessional interview:



“Now that I have met Trisha in person, the connection that we have feels more powerful than I could have ever imagined. I just wanna hold her and not let her go. I know we have multiple issues to work on, and everything has to go well in order for us to have a future.”



They arrived at a hotel together.

Rick talked about the moment he first met Trisha at the airport.

He said:



“As soon as she came running into my arms and I felt her warm embrace, that did it for me. I am overwhelmed with emotion and love for her and tonight is gonna be absolute magic”



Trisha, on the other hand, said:



“I am a bit nervous. I only know him on videos but I don’t know if the chemistry is gonna be fun but it is gonna be good. That’s why I am really excited to be with him like skin to skin. And I am really ready for this moment.”



She also confessed about the relationship, stating:



“I hope this first few days getting to know each other are going to be good. I really want it to be romantic and I want him to see that there is nothing to be jealous about. I don’t want anybody else just him.”



The duo spent the night together and got physically intimate with each other.

