Married to Medicine season 12 episode 3: Quad and King talk about starting a family

Quad Webb (Image Via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12, episode 3, saw Quad and her boyfriend, King, discussing their IVF journey.

Quad previously discussed getting IVF treatment during the Season 11 reunion episode.

In the reunion, she shared that Dr. Jackie is her physician.

She also shared more about it in an interview with Daily Dish in January 2025.

Quad said:



“I had some fibroids removed back in April [and my] cervix looks great, so what I would like to do is just see if we can do this naturally for a portion of time. But I'm thinking maybe around the top of the year, if it hadn't happened at that point, then we're gonna move forward with IVF."



In the latest episode, she discussed the process in more detail and shared what she is going through.

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 3: Quad and King discuss more about planning the family







In the episode, Quad talked about how King eats her food all the time.

She stated in her confessional interview:



“Well, this is the thing with leftovers. Don’t assume like they have refrigerator, this is my girl, and everything is ours now. I am eating them. What am I gonna eat?"



They bicker about it, and King just says that he is ready to have an “hour conversation” about that.

He even remarks:



“Well, guess what. I have a healthy appetite. You want 15 times a day, feed me.”



King tells Quad to take her “shots” as he feels that her hormones are all over the place.

Quad is surprised and asks:



“These shots are making me have, like, mood swings and rage? No, not rage. I found myself crying a lot.”



Quad then shares in her confessional:



“King and I are trying to get pregnant.”



She discussed how one of her friends became pregnant in her 40s, which inspired her to consider the same path.

Quad said:



“We have a friend who basically got pregnant at 46 with triplets and we were like, ‘where is this doctor?’ and she was like, ‘This doctor is in Ghana.’ When I heard that, I just felt like this is where I need to be.”



She thanked King for his ‘grace’ and ‘understanding’ of the situation.

Quad remarked in her confessional interview:



“Jackie had agreed to be my doctor, state side. She is responsible for all my lab tracing. We now have two egg retrievals.”



King humourously added:



“I have spent my whole life trying to dodge this bullet.”



Quad scoffs and says that it is not a “bullet” but a “blessing.”

They then discussed how many kids they want to have.

King says he wants six children, whereas Quad is happy having four kids.

They don’t want to go through the process again and want as many children as possible from this.

Quad states:



“I don’t want to either. Do you think I want to stick myself.”



She then goes to take her shot, which King describes as “24 hours of hell.”

Quad shares in her confessional that the process is not easy and gets quite exhausting and tiring.

But she is willing to go through all of that just to be a mother.

She says:



“Sticking yourself a couple of times a day, every single day gets exhausting and tiring but despite all the side effects, it will be well worth it to become a mom.”



King also says in his confessional:



“If we get the results we are seeking, it definitely would be worth it. If not, I can buy another car.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.




