Married to Medicine season 12: Heavenly reveals she didn’t know about her son’s arrest in a candid chat with Damon Sr.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Damon Kimes, and Zachary Kimes (Image Via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 2 saw Dr. Heavenly reveal an important detail about her son’s arrest.

She went on to share that she was not aware of her son’s arrest until she read about it on social media.

For those unversed, Dr. Heavenly’s son Damon Jr. was charged with a felony.

He drove his car towards a police officer at the Georgia State University campus.

The car did not hit the officer, but he was convicted of the charge of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The court paused his case, and he was allowed to avoid or reduce his punishment by entering the Pre-trial Adult Diversion Program.

In this, a person must complete certain requirements, such as counseling and community service, for a specified amount of time.

Dr. Heavenly revealed that she came to know about her son’s arrest on Twitter on Married to Medicine season 12 episode 2







In the episode, Dr. Heavenly talked to her husband, Dr. Damon Sr., about their son’s arrest.

She said:



“Now you know we are public figures, right, and I am running for office now and I know it affects you, it affects all of our children, it affects me. You told me about Buddy and what happened, and it's unfortunate, but, baby, you can’t keep those secrets from me.”



She shared with her husband that it is not right for him to keep secrets from her.

Heavenly also remarked that Damon Sr. “never tells” her anything.

She added:



“If I had to learn about my son being arrested on social media, what else is out there?”



Heavenly shared her thoughts in a confessional interview, stating:



“When I first found out the news about Damon Jr. on Twitter, my heart dropped. My heart dropped, you all don’t know the feeling it takes to see your son being arrested. My son, I love him so much.”



She frustratingly remarks to her husband that they can’t have secrets amongst themselves.

Dr. Damon said that it was not a secret.

He admitted in the confessional:



“It wasn’t like months and years went by.”



However, he was interrupted by his wife, who informed him that the incident occurred in 2022 and she only learned about it on the internet years later.

But Damon insisted that he told her about this back then.

He added:



“I knew it was something, I could take care of it.”



Heavenly then asks about her son’s whereabouts and why he left.

She later talks about it in her confessional interview, stating:



“When I heard the news, I probably got too angry with my son, I don't remember what I said. It was probably a lot of cussing; a lot of profanity was there. He just got his stuff together and he left the house, and I have physically not seen him in months."



Her husband consoled her and said:



“Sometimes thing happen that we don’t want to happen. If I could looked into…”



Heavenly expressed her desire to see Damon Jr and remarked that if Damon Sr. could make him come home.

Damon Jr. replied that he can’t make him come back, only “God can.”

He further continued:



“I don't know why he feels the way he does, but I'm going to respect it. And when he does come back, I'll be there and ready to hug him.”



Heavenly tearfully admitted that she loves him so much and he is her “sweetheart.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.