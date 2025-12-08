"I had to figure it out on my own" – Owning Manhattan’s Ryan Serhant highlights young Americans’ growing reliance on parental help

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ryan Serhant attends the "Owning Manhattan" New York premiere at Marquee New York on June 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Ryan Serhant, a celebrity real estate broker and star of Owning Manhattan, discussed the current housing challenges faced by young Americans in an interview with Fox News Digital ​​​​​​on December 7, 2025.

Serhant highlighted that today’s buyers are operating in a different housing reality compared to past generations. He said,

"I would not be where I am today if my parents hadn't helped me… But I do appreciate that I understand the value of a dollar and how the world works, because I had to figure it out on my own."

He reflected on both his personal experience and the growing necessity for some young Americans to rely on parental support for homeownership.

Housing affordability and generational shifts

Serhant explained that the traditional model of homeownership is no longer attainable for many Americans. He said,

"You have to understand that your baseline starts right now. We are not going back anywhere. We're not going back to the rates and the market we had in 2021. We're not going back to 2015. We're also not going back to 1991."

He emphasized that the previous baseline of affordability for median-income buyers is largely gone in the current market.

Supporting this perspective, the National Association of Realtors reported that the median age of first-time homebuyers reached a record 40 years old in 2025.

The organization cited limited housing inventory and longer saving and search periods as contributing factors.

Serhant also referenced demographic data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that a larger share of births now comes from mothers aged 30 or older, indicating broader shifts in family planning and economic timing.

Reliance on parental support

According to Serhant, baby boomers remain the primary homebuyers, often purchasing properties on behalf of their children. He explained,

"It's boomers buying for millennials and Gen Z. And oftentimes, they're the ones at the closing table. And so you have a lot of young people living in houses that are owned, but the 60-year-old bought the house."

Data from Intuit Credit Karma in 2024 supports this observation, showing that 44% of Gen Z prospective buyers plan to receive parental financial assistance, compared to 16% of millennials.

Serhant noted that an increasing number of younger people are living in homes they own or in homes that were bought for them, highlighting the rising role of parental "ownership" in the housing market.

He also highlighted the impact this has on market statistics, stating that parental involvement contributes to the rising median age of first-time homebuyers.

Cost of living and homeownership decisions

Serhant addressed the broader financial challenges facing young families, explaining that the "cost of living" affects all households, including expenses such as rent, property taxes and interest on loans.

He clarified that while homeownership can be financially advantageous in certain situations, it is not required to achieve personal or familial success.

He also described the strain on new American families, stating,

"I think the strain on the new American family is a massive issue. And people can't afford to buy houses, sell houses, have kids."

Despite these difficulties, Serhant pointed out that the group of first-time homebuyers remains a considerable portion of the market, which is partly made possible by the financial support of senior generations.

Serhant also reflected on his childhood and the support of his parents.

His parents would give him minimal support and, at the same time, push him to be independent. He explained and added that he was always welcome back home, but that if he came, he would have to abide by their "rules" and take care of himself aside from living with ‍‌them.

