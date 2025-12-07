Ryan Serhant reflects on becoming “the villain” of his own story in Owning Manhattan season 2

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan returns with a storyline that follows Ryan Serhant as he manages rapid business growth while navigating the personal pressure shown throughout season 2.

In an exclusive interview with Variety on December 6, Serhant spoke about a moment in the final episode when he recognized he might be “the villain” of his own story.

He shared that the season recorded his struggle to balance family responsibilities and professional demands, all while leading a company that has expanded across multiple states.

The series captures events in real time from September through May, and Serhant noted that nothing is staged, which led him to confront the impact of his choices as he watched the completed episodes.

He explained that his breakdown on camera resulted from ongoing stress and the weight of company leadership.

Serhant said he wanted to create a show that showed everything, even when the process was difficult for him.

The season also presents changes inside the brokerage, returning agents, and new competition. Serhant described the experience as part of building a real estate company while the cameras follow each stage of growth, decisions, and reactions from his team and clients.

Owning Manhattan's season focuses on pressure, leadership, and personal cost

Serhant said season 2 of Owning Manhattan shows a period when he struggled with the demands of building his company and raising his daughter.

He explained, “No one cries for the person at the top,” noting that most of his daily work involves solving issues that others cannot handle.

The show captures him working through these pressures while trying to remain present for his family. He also explained that season 1 was centered on launching the company, while season 2 follows its expansion and the growing responsibilities around it.

Serhant said the filming schedule adds to the challenge because production runs for months and records events as they happen. He realized late in the season that he might be portrayed as the obstacle in his own story, saying, “Is my villain me?”

This recognition came after viewing the final episodes. The season also shows a moment where he questions whether there is a clear conflict point, only to realize that his internal struggle becomes the main tension.

Serhant said that sharing these moments is part of his choice to present the company and his decisions without holding back. He noted that if the story helps someone else, then showing it was worth it.

Company expansion, team changes, and shifts in the real estate market

The interview outlines how the company expanded from a few markets to 14 states since the first season. Serhant noted that the firm now includes 1,500 agents and a staff of 200.

He also said the company completed what he described as the largest prop-tech seed round and that the show includes scenes from the fundraising process.

Serhant explained that social media and Netflix exposure drive interest in the brand, saying he has “never bought a single dollar of revenue” because agents and clients approach them after watching the show.

The season also introduces returning and new agents. Chloe Tucker Caine comes back from maternity leave, and Peter Zaitzeff joins the company, creating direct competition for placement on the sales board.

The interview also includes Serhant’s comments on market reactions following Zohran Mamdani’s election. He described a “Mamdani discount” period when a Gramercy townhouse sold quickly at a lower price because the seller feared market decline.

Serhant added that New York real estate remains stable over long periods, stating, “Politicians come and go. Manhattan is forever.” The season ends with a possible partnership development, leaving the final episode open for continuation.

