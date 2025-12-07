Owning Manhattan star Ryan Serhant discusses the pressures behind raising the largest prop-tech seed round

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan follows Ryan Serhant as he works through the challenges of growing his real estate company while filming the second season.

In an exclusive interview with Variety on December 6, 2025, Serhant spoke about the pressure he felt during the period when he raised what he described as the largest prop-tech seed round.

The show records the daily work of running the company from September through May, and the cameras follow every stage of the expansion.

Serhant explained that season 2 captures both the business process and his personal strain as he tries to balance company growth with family responsibilities.

He noted that the series is unscripted and documents events as they happen, which led to moments where he confronted the demands of leadership and the impact of rapid expansion. The new season also integrates team changes, market reactions, and new agents joining the firm.

Serhant said the purpose of showing the fundraising and management process on camera is to give a full view of how the company operates and how decisions are made.

The interview outlines how the business has grown since season 1 and how the season presents that growth within the story of the show.

Owning Manhattan: Fundraising pressure, leadership strain, and on-camera reflection

Serhant said the fundraising process added new pressure to a period when he was already managing a heavy workload.

He explained that raising capital while filming created a constant demand for problem-solving, saying, “What you end up dealing with all day long are the things that no one else can handle.”

Owning Manhattan includes scenes that follow the early steps of the seed round as well as his reactions as the company prepares for expansion. Serhant said the cameras recorded his internal conflict, noting that he realized during playback that he might be “the villain of my own story.”

He shared that this recognition came after he saw how often he struggled with time, family commitments, and company needs. He also said, “No one cries for the person at the top,” explaining that leadership often requires taking on issues that do not appear on screen until the full season is edited.

By showing these moments, Serhant said he aimed to give a clear view of the pressures involved in building the company. He noted that season 2 covers a shift from startup survival to rapid scaling, and filming the process made him confront the effects of those shifts.

Company expansion, team changes, and market reactions in Owning Manhattan season 2

Serhant outlined the company’s expansion since season 1, noting growth from a few markets to 14 states, an increase to 1,500 agents and the addition of 200 staff members.

He said the firm now completes around a billion dollars in sales each month. He also explained that social media and Netflix exposure drive interest, saying he has “never bought a single dollar of revenue” because agents approach the company after watching the show.

Season 2 also follows returning and new team members. Chloe Tucker Caine comes back from maternity leave, and Peter Zaitzeff joins the brokerage, creating new competition on the sales board.

The interview includes Serhant’s comments on real estate activity following Zohran Mamdani’s election. He said a short period of uncertainty led to a sudden price drop on a Gramercy townhouse, which sold quickly when the seller feared a market shift.

Serhant added, “Politicians come and go. Manhattan is forever,” describing how the city’s market adjusts over time.

The season ends with a possible partnership development involving Harley and Jeffrey, which is left open for future episodes. The interview frames these events as part of the company’s movement into new phases of growth.

Stay tuned for more updates.