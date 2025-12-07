What's behind Hailee Steinfeld's new vision for Beau Society? Singer opens up about growth, goals, and a year-end reset

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Sinners" European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld’s Beau Society is experiencing a makeover. The newsletter community founded by the Sinners actress will be more community-focused come 2026, as Steinfeld wants her fans and readers to be involved in choosing topics for the weekly newsletter.



This idea was inspired by a question Steinfeld’s friend asked about the future of the Beau Society. In the 63rd issue published on December 5, 2025, Steinfeld wrote:

"At one point, my friend asked me what I wanted Beau Society to be in five years, which made me feel all lit up inside. I know some of you have been with us since day one, while others are new (welcome!), but now that we’re heading into a new year, this feels like a good time to reflect."

The 28-year-old added that her passion project, which launched in 2024, is a safe space for her to share her unguarded thoughts and ideas, and it was important to her that her readers were involved in the process as she was in the coming year:

"It’s important to me that you are involved as we grow in the new year. I always want to write about what’s lighting me up and highlight what’s exciting you, too. I’m currently thinking of ways to bring you more BS. So I’d love to know."



"This letter has always been where I elaborate on moments of my life that I’ve never felt comfortable talking about in interviews": Hailee Steinfeld on the purpose of Beau Society

Steinfeld, who married NFL star Josh Allen in May 2025, stated in her December 5, 2025, announcement that Beau Society was her way of elaborating on her life’s experiences that she couldn’t share in interviews.

"Since the beginning, this letter has always been where I elaborate on moments of my life that I’ve never felt comfortable talking about in interviews — because I’ll be honest, I’ve been burned. My words repackaged. And when that happens, especially at a young age, it makes you guarded."

BS is not narrowed down to specific content, as the actress and singer could share her wedding photos one week and conversations with her castmates in the other.

It is a way of sharing information that feels right to Steinfeld. She invites readers with an open heart to connect with her.

"If you’re here with an open heart — to connect, laugh, learn, grow, and remember that life is both light and deep and beautiful — then you’re exactly who I’m writing to."

