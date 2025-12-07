What is Melissa McCarthy's net worth? Comedienne's fortune explored as she turns her sixth SNL hosting gig into a holiday spectacle

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Melissa McCarthy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Melissa McCarthy’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $90 million. The actress and comedienne’s impressive fortune is a result of her time as a successful actress, with roles in movies like Bridesmaids, The Heat, and Tammy. She also starred in the hit series Mike and Molly from 2010 to 2016. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, earning roughly $25 million between 2019 and 2020 alone.

The two-time Oscar nominee made the December 6, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live a memorable one.

Whilst hosting the show for the sixth time, McCarthy spread Christmas cheer by using her “mouth horn” for a special rendition of “Carol of the Bells.”

She began her SNL monologue by expressing how great it was to be back as a host for the sixth time. She also talked about the essence of the Christmas season:

“It’s about family and friends and classic Christmas music. Come on, set the mood, gang,” before showing her talents with the “mouth horn.”

“Speaking of music, there’s something most people don’t know about me, and it’s that I am a musician. And my instrument is the mouth horn.

That’s right, it’s the mouth horn,” as she hummed the tune of the Carol of the Bells.

More details on Melissa McCarthy’s sixth SNL hosting

The 55-year-old actress brought a little Christmas magic on the set of the Saturday Night Live show with a bit of “snow.”

“We could all use a little Christmas magic. So, how about we put a little bit of snow to get us in the holiday mood? This is SNL. don’t be stingy with the snow!”

The faux snow fell lightly at first, but soon picked up and engulfed the Spy actress. SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez soon came on stage wheeling a piano.

McCarthy joked that Hernandez had dropped the piano on her fingers as he attempted to set it down. The SNL cast member insisted that she could still perform for the audience using her “mouth horn.”

“Oh, nonsense, Melissa McCarthy. Come on, you haven’t ruined Christmas at all. Everyone here loves you,” he said. “Now, why don’t we do one of your favorite Christmas songs?”

McCarthy hummed another Christmas tune Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) while some SNL cast members sang and danced on the stage.

McCarthy went on to portray a UPS delivery driver with anger issues, a southern mom playing truth or dare, and other hilarious characters before wrapping up the show.

