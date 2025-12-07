What's Kate Winslet's take on plastic surgery and weight-loss drugs? Superstar fears people are losing themselves for looks

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Kate Winslet attends the UK Premiere of "Lee" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Kate Winslet has given her two cents on the prominence of plastic surgery and weight loss drugs in today's world, and she describes it as “terrifying.” The Titanic actress, in an interview with The Times published on December 6, 2025, expressed that the trend of cosmetic injections was “devastating” and equally awful that a person’s self-esteem would be tied to their appearance.



The 50-year-old, who is soon to have her directorial debut with the upcoming movie Goodbye, June, commented that several people were on weight loss drugs, adding:

"Some are making choices to be themselves; others do everything they can not to be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is fu***** chaos out there.”

Kate Winslet revealed that she was more concerned for those who save for Botox or lip fillers.

“No one’s listening because they’ve become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection”: Kate Winslet on the popularity of plastic surgery

The Academy Award-winning actress lamented the surge in popularity of cosmetic surgery. She stated that people were going against reason because they wanted to look “perfect” for Instagram:

"No one’s listening because they’ve become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram. It upsets me so much," the actress lamented.

She blamed social media for influencing people negatively:

"What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health."

Winslet, according to The Times reporter Jonathan Dean, showed her wrinkles to prove that she had never undergone plastic surgery.

She expressed that she enjoyed the process of aging, adding that she knew beautiful women over the age of 70:

“My favorite thing is when your hands get old," she added. "That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is."

Winslet previously spoke against plastic surgery, stating that it went against her morals in a 2011 interview with The Telegraph.

