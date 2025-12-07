Forrest’s mother fears Sheena’s family is scamming him in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Forrest and Sheena (Image via TLC)



90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 premiered on December 7, 2025, and introduced several new long-distance couples meeting face-to-face for the first time.

The episode followed their early steps toward building relationships after years of online communication. One of the central stories focused on Forrest and Sheena, a couple who have been together online for seven years.

Forrest was prepared to travel to the Philippines to meet Sheena, but his mother expressed concern about the situation.

She worried about the influence of Sheena’s parents and the past issues involving shared bank accounts.

This led to one of the episode’s early tensions, where Forrest’s mother said she feared that “something is going on” and that Sheena’s family might be taking advantage of him.

The episode also introduced Emma travelling to Morocco, Laura beginning her first trip to Turkey, and Rick planning to visit Madagascar. Each storyline sets up conflicts around trust, distance, and communication.

Season 8’s premiere focused on how the couples planned their reunions and what past events could affect their next steps.

Confessions, misunderstandings, and hidden information shaped the early episodes as everyone prepared for their upcoming meetings.

Forrest’s trip plans and family warnings in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Forrest shared that he had been dating Sheena online for seven years and was finally ready to meet her in person. He explained his daily routine, his camera setup, and the way they stayed connected.

His mother supported him but raised concerns about past events involving Sheena’s parents. She said, “There’s something fishy going on,” after explaining that money saved for Forrest and Sheena had twice been withdrawn by the parents.

Forrest believed that Sheena was not responsible for the problems and said that her parents had pressured her.

His mother reminded him that Sheena followed her parents’ decisions closely and warned, “They can take advantage of you,” especially since Forrest was planning to stay longer in the Philippines to help with visa steps. Forrest said he wanted to “rescue Sheena” from her situation.

His mother disagreed and said she feared the parents could influence him once he arrived. Forrest repeated that he trusted Sheena fully and hoped the trip would help them move forward.

The episode closed this storyline with Forrest preparing for his flight and his mother saying she would travel with him to make sure he stayed safe and informed.

Key relationship developments across this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Emma prepared for her trip to Morocco to meet Zed after more than a year of online communication. She said that Zed called her his “future wife” early in their conversations and that she expected a proposal during the visit.

Before leaving, she shared that she had been engaged to another Moroccan man the year before, but Zed did not know the full story.

Her sister warned her, saying, “You’re doing the same thing again,” and questioned whether Emma was ready for another international relationship.

When Emma arrived in Morocco, Zed reminded her of local rules and said, “We don’t kiss in public here,” which confused her because he had given different answers before the trip.

Laura introduced her relationship with Beercon from Turkey. She talked about her close friendship with Michael and how their connection caused tension with her new partner.

Michael expressed his worry that their friendship could change if Laura’s relationship became serious.

Rick described his plans to travel to Madagascar to meet Trish. He said they became close online, but he had concerns because she stopped replying for several days.

His family wondered if an ex-boyfriend was involved. Rick said he needed answers when they met.



